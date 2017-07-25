The Rangers have agreed to contract terms with free agent Mika Zibanejad on a five-year deal with an average annual value of $5.35 million, the team announced on Tuesday, the day the forward was scheduled for an arbitration hearing.
Zibanejad, 24, a 6-2, 215-pound native of Sweden, was acquired from the Senators last summer in a trade that sent Derick Brassard to Ottawa.
He was limited to 56 regular-season games in his first season with the Rangers. He totaled 14 goals and 23 assists after missing two months because of a broken leg he suffered in November.
He also appeared in 12 playoff games, contributing two goals and seven assists.
