Keith McCambridge, who joined the Hartford Wolf Pack as an assistant coach last season, has been named the AHL team’s head coach, the Rangers announced Monday.
McCambridge, 43, replaces Ken Gernander, who was fired on May 16. Gernander had coached the team for 10 years.
McCambridge coached the St. John’s Ice Caps in the AHL for four seasons and the Manitoba Moose in 2015-16.
Rangers-Devils times two
The Rangers will play the New Jersey Devils twice in preseason games: Sept. 20 at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. and on Sept. 23 in Prudential Center at 7 p.m., according to the Devils.
