There’s a book full of terms to describe how the Rangers need to approach tonight’s Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators. With urgency. With hunger. With desperation.

After all, the Rangers lost the first two of this best-of-seven series and need a win tonight at Madison Square Garden to guarantee the series goes back to Canada for a fifth game on Saturday afternoon.

“I think there’s a lot of words that could describe how we have to play today, but I think it comes down to our battle level, we have to make sure we outwork them and make that extra play to get the win and the bounce on our side,” said former Senators center Mika Zibanejad, who spoke Tuesday morning after players met at the Garden.

Coach Alain Vigneault said general manager Jeff Gorton has offered some suggestions and input. “He always does; he had some good ideas,” and that some have been implemented.

Vigneault appears set to send out virtually the same lineup. His only decision appears to be whether rookie Pavel Buchnevich or veteran Tanner Glass is the 12th forward.

Buchnevich played the first two games of this series, but just five minutes in the 6-5 overtime loss last Saturday. He seemed to have some difficulty against the Senators’ neutral-zone trap.

Each skated as “extras” this morning, and when asked, all Vigneault would say is: “You’ll find out.”

Senators coach Guy Boucher said Tuesday that he is staying with the same lineup.

Don’t be surprised if Glass, who played three games out of six in the Montreal series, and scored a goal, is in the Blueshirts’ lineup. He and J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg might very well bang around some opposing defensemen and forwards to slow their zone exits.

“When Tanner played there was no surprise to his game and what he brings to our lineup. That’s something we’ve looked at every game so far — whether it be in the Montreal series or the Ottawa series — who helps us to give us the best chance to win,” said Vigneault. “You guys know Tanner as well as I do, he plays a certain way, and some games it’s useful.”

With Buchnevich, Vigneault said, “Most of the time it has to do more with some other guys on the ice I feel that have got it. The last game in Ottawa, I felt that nine, 10 guys were playing real well, and had some good looks, and we just ended up on the wrong side of the win column.”

In a game with these ramifications — dropping into an 0-3 hole would mean the Blueshirts would have to win four straight — Vigneault presumably will opt for a veteran.

“It’s different than in a game in December and right now, when there’s so much at stake,” he said. “Guys have proven in the past, that experience in big-time games, have more rope than others,” Vigneault said. “I’m confident our 18 skaters and goaltender will have a strong game.”

That goaltender, Henrik Lundqvist, 4-4 in this postseason, has to rebound from the 6-5 loss when he was jumpy and not sharp.

“You’ve got to be confident this time of year, no matter what happens,” said defenseman Dan Girardi, who has appeared in 118 playoff games. “The way we lost [Saturday] was not great, but we’re past that and moving forward.”