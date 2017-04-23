It’ll be the Rangers against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beginning later this week.

The Senators, who finished second in the Atlantic Division behind Montreal, eliminated the Boston Bruins on Sunday, winning Game 6 of their opening round series 3-2, and will have home-ice advantage against the Blueshirts when the best-of-seven series begins, possibly as soon as Wednesday in Ottawa.

The last time the Rangers, who ousted Montreal on Saturday, faced two teams from Canada in the first two rounds was 80 years ago. In 1937, the Rangers played the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Maroons and won all four games, but lost to Detroit in the Stanley Cup Final.

Much more recently, the Rangers, guided by coach John Tortorella, beat the Senators in their only meeting in the playoffs, winning the 2012 Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The Rangers’ 2-1 victory in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden lifted them into the conference semifinals against the Washington Capitals. Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves and defensemen Marc Staal and Dan Girardi scored the goals.

After Saturday’s 3-1 victory, the Rangers, who traded Derick Brassard (eight points in the Boston series) to the Senators for Mika Zibanejad last summer, were off on Sunday. Players and coaches planned on watching the nationally-televised game, and associate coach Scott Arniel was scouting at TD Garden.

“We’re know it’s either Ottawa or Boston,” coach Alain Vigneault said late Saturday. “We’re going to start getting ready. I think what made our success during the year was when we took it a game at a time and never got ahead of ourselves. We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves now.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Girardi was proud of getting out of the first round, but said either Boston or Ottawa would present another set of challenges.

“We’re really happy with the way we played the last couple of games, but our next opponent will be different and we have to prepare differently,” said Girardi. “We need to regroup [Sunday] and watch a little hockey and see what’s going on.”

For example, under coach Guy Boucher, the Senators play a 1-3-1 system, which is designed to make it difficult for opponents to pass or carry the puck through the neutral zone.

Because the Rangers are a wild-card team, they will host Games 3 and 4, and 6 if necessary. “It’s no secret that we haven’t been having the greatest year at home, so to get two out of three at home [against Montreal] is really good for us,” Girardi said. “Through my long career here, for the most part, we’ve used six or seven games [to get through the first round]. I think we’re going in the right direction here. [We were] able to, on home ice with a 3-2 lead, to close it out.’’

The Rangers, who led the NHL with 27 regular-season road wins, also won two of three playoff games in Montreal.

Although the Senators won two of three against the Blueshirts during the regular season, the lineups will be different in the second round.

The teams split the first two at the Garden early in the season, with Antti Raanta, not Lundqvist, in net, a 2-0 Rangers loss on Nov. 27 and during a 4-3 win a month later. In the penultimate game of the season, with the Rangers resting a half-dozen regulars, the Senators won, 3-1, in Ottawa.