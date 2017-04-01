With four games to play, the Rangers still have not nailed down the elusive first wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

With a subpar March record of 6-5-4, the Rangers will be happy to see the calendar turn.

Despite picking up a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins on Friday night at the Garden, they still need one more.

With the Rangers trailing 3-2 and Henrik Lundqvist pulled for an extra skater, Chris Kreider’s rebound shot from in front with 11.6 seconds remaining in regulation tied the score. Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby beat Lundqvist in the shootout; Penguins goalie Matt Murray stopped Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello lost control of the puck making a deke.

It was the eighth consecutive home loss for the Blueshirts, but the rally had a faint silver lining. That was the renaissance of a quicker, confident Lundqvist, who had allowed 10 goals against the Ducks and Sharks in his previous two games after missing eight with a hip muscle strain.

He made 32 saves through overtime, including a stop on Conor Sheary’s high shot on a breakaway with 7:30 left in regulation that might have put the game out of reach.

“He was by far our best player tonight,” said Rick Nash, whose fifth goal in six games brought the Rangers to within 3-2 at 8:50 of the third as the Rangers rallied twice from two-goal deficits. “I thought the score could have gotten out of control for a little stretch.”

Lund qvist made 15 stops in the first period, with eight coming during three separate flurries of open or close-in attempts, to keep the game scoreless.

Crosby’s second-period goal, which gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead, was freakish and not Lundqvist’s fault. Crosby’s wrister at an impossible angle, behind the goal line to Lundqvist’s right, hit the right side of the crouching goalie’s mask and caromed into the net at 9:14.

“That’s why he has 43 goals,” Lundqvist said. “He was shooting for my head, it hit my head and I can’t really stop it with my head. I need to get my head behind the post or something. He surprised me.”

Lundqvist said he felt better than the last two outings.

“The problem is there were a lot of good looks in front, so it’s not going to be enough to feel pretty good,’’ he said. “You need to feel amazing, I think, to stop it or just give up one goal right now. You need to find another level here to make that extra save, but we got a point.”

Earlier in the third, Lund qvist stopped Nick Bonino on a three-on-two pass from Kessel with about four minutes gone, then thwarted Kessel. Scott Wilson hit the post a minute later. At 6:46, Bryan Rust was inexplicably left alone between the circles, took a pass from Ian Cole and made it 3-1.

But the Rangers didn’t fold. Nash, on a rush, took a bouncing pass from J.T. Miller, took a swat and found the twine behind Murray from a sharp angle. It was Nash’s 23rd goal of the season.

On the Rangers’ first power play — created when Nash drove to the net and was undercut by Mark Streit at 18:09 of the second period — the Blueshirts made it 2-1. Nick Holden’s unassisted slap shot from the left point flew past Murray just inside the near post with 26.2 seconds left in the second.