Despite the Rangers’ 2-0 series deficit to the Senators, tickets for their three potential home games in the Eastern Conference semifinal remain the most expensive of the eight remaining teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Asking prices for Games 3, 4 and 6 at Madison Square Garden averaged $689 as of Monday afternoon, according to TicketIQ.com, which monitors a number of resale sites.
Game 3 tickets were averaging $601, Game 4 $579 and Game 6 $795.
Edmonton was a distant second in overall average price for the second round, at $479.
Still, asking prices for the Rangers have slipped since earlier in the series, and now are behind those for the last time the team reached the second round – against the Capitals in 2015.
The least expensive ticket for the games at the Garden was $188, down 21 percent compared to four days earlier and roughly in line with the lowest prices for the conference semifinals in 2013 and 2014.
