    Rangers practice ahead of playoff series vs. Senators

    The Rangers practiced Tuesday at their training center in Tarrytown ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

    New York Rangers Ryan McDonagh reaches for the
    (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)

    New York Rangers Ryan McDonagh reaches for the puck during NHL hockey practice in Tarrytown, N.Y., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday in Ottawa.

    New York Rangers' J.T. Miller shoots the puck
    (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)

    New York Rangers' J.T. Miller shoots the puck during NHL hockey practice in Tarrytown, N.Y., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday in Ottawa.

    New York Rangers' Chris Kreider skates during NHL
    (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)

    New York Rangers' Chris Kreider skates during NHL hockey practice in Tarrytown, N.Y., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday in Ottawa.

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist takes to
    (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist takes to reporters after NHL hockey practice in Tarrytown, N.Y., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday in Ottawa.

    New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello skates during NHL
    (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)

    New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello skates during NHL hockey practice in Tarrytown, N.Y., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday in Ottawa.

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist covers the
    (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist covers the net during NHL hockey practice in Tarrytown, N.Y., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday in Ottawa.

