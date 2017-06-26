Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 70° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    RangersSportsHockey

    Rangers' prospect camp

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Some of the Rangers' top prospects look to impress during the team's week-long camp at the Madison Square Garden Training Center.

    The New York Rangers 2015 second round selection
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers 2015 second round selection Ryan Gropp at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    The New York Rangers defensemen, free agent, Neal
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers defensemen, free agent, Neal Pionk at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    The New York Rangers defensemen, free agent, Neal
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers defensemen, free agent, Neal Pionk at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The New York Rangers defensemen third round selection
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers defensemen third round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, Sean Day at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    The New York Rangers' first round selection in
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers' first round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Filip Chytil at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    The New York Rangers' seventh round 2016 pick,
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers' seventh round 2016 pick, Ty Ronning at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    The New York Rangers' first round selection in
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers' first round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Lias Andersson at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    The New York Rangers' first round selection in
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers' first round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Filip Chytil at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The New York Rangers' two first round selections
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers' two first round selections in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    The New York Rangers defensemen third round selection
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers defensemen third round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, Sean Day at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    The New York Rangers' two first round selections
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    The New York Rangers' two first round selections in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Filip Chytil and Lias Andersson at MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, New York on June 26, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK