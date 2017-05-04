In this tale of two teams, the page turns again Thursday night.

The Senators have another chance to take a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers, who won 4-1 on Tuesday here, have a chance to pull even before Game 5 in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

It’s Game 4 in the best-of-seven series, and sets up as a turning point, with Ottawa ahead two games to one. Both teams are well aware of that.

“Our focus and desperation has to be right there again,” said Marc Staal. “I think it’s getting more physical as we go along here. It can change shift-to-shift.”

The home team has won all three games of the series.

Rick Nash, who did not skate Wednesday, “is fine”, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said Thursday, and will play. The rest of the Blueshirts lineup remains the same. The scratches are Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Pirri, Matt Puempel, Adam Clendening, Kevin Klein and Steven Kampfer.

There will be at least two changes for the Senators, according to coach Guy Boucher. Defenseman Chris Wideman enters the lineup for Fredrik Claesson, and will play on the third pair. Left wing Tom Pyatt, who played in all 82 games during the regular season, but is coming off an injury suffered in the previous series against Boston, also will dress.

Winger Bobby Ryan, who was banged up in Game 3, apparently is okay, and Zach Smith, who left that game after a Tanner Glass check, is a game-time decision. If Smith plays, someone will have to come out for Pyatt.

The outcome likely will hinge on the performance of the goaltenders, Henrik Lundqvist and Craig Anderson: the Rangers have scored 10 goals, the Senators nine, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five of them.