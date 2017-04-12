Subscribe
    Rangers-themed ice cream for playoffs

    “The Hat Trick,” created in honor of the New York Rangers' playoff appearance, features New York cheesecake-flavored ice cream along with what a news release described as chocolate fudge brownie bites, Reese’s Peanut Butter “Stanley” Cups and red and blue “Rangers-colored” M&Ms.

