Rangers-themed ice cream for playoffs
“The Hat Trick,” created in honor of the New York Rangers' playoff appearance, features New York cheesecake-flavored ice cream along with what a news release described as chocolate fudge brownie bites, Reese’s Peanut Butter “Stanley” Cups and red and blue “Rangers-colored” M&Ms.
