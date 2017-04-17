Rangers fans have taken guff in recent days over Madison Square Garden not being as raucous as the Bell Centre, home of their first-round playoff opponent, the Montreal Canadiens.
Maybe so, but Rangers supporters continue to show up, and demand for the right to see games in person remains strong. As of midday Monday, the least expensive ticket on the resale market for Game 4 Tuesday night was $161, the same price as before Game 2 on Friday, at which point the Rangers had a 1-0 lead in the series.
Furthermore, according to TicketIQ.com, which monitors a number of secondary market sites, there were slightly more than 500 tickets available, an indication that prices likely won’t drop much, if at all, as gametime nears.
The average asking price for Game 4, according to TicketIQ, was $446 — the highest average for a non-Game 6 or 7 among all eight first-round series.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.