The Rangers are planning a special pre-game tribute to New York Police Detective Steven McDonald, who died on Tuesday, and are asking fans who are attending Friday night’s game with the Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden to wear blue in his honor.
McDonald, 59, a fervent Rangers fan who was an inspiration to players, coaches and staffers, was paralyzed after a shooting in Central Park on July 12, 1986.
In the 1987-88 season, the team announced the annual Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, which has been presented to the player who went above and beyond the call of duty, as the long-time Malverne resident did. This will be the first year that McDonald will not be on ice to present the award. His son, Conor, is currently an NYPD sergeant.StoryMourners pour into cathedral for McDonald funeralColumnBest: Steven McDonald’s legacy of courage will live onOpinionOpinion: He was a symbol of unfathomable forgiveness
Former Rangers Adam Graves and Ryan Callahan are the all-time leaders as recipients of the award, as voted by fans. Graves won five times, Callahan four. Mats Zuccarello won the award for the second time last season.
The team today changed its Twitter profile picture to a jersey with McDonald’s badge #104. McDonald’s funeral is being held Friday morning at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
