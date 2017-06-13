The Rangers will open their six-game preseason schedule on Sept. 18, hosting the Islanders at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m.
The rest of the schedule, as announced Tuesday:
Sept. 20 vs. the Devils
Sept. 22 against the Isles at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.
Sept. 23 against the Devils in Newark
Sept. 25 vs. Flyers
Sept. 26 in Philadelphia
All the games are at 7 p.m., except the match in Bridgeport, which begins at 7:30. Tickets for the MSG games go on sale in September.
