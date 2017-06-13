The Rangers will open their six-game preseason schedule on Sept. 18, hosting the Islanders at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m.

The rest of the schedule, as announced Tuesday:

Sept. 20 vs. the Devils

Sept. 22 against the Isles at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

Sept. 23 against the Devils in Newark

Sept. 25 vs. Flyers

Sept. 26 in Philadelphia

advertisement | advertise on newsday

All the games are at 7 p.m., except the match in Bridgeport, which begins at 7:30. Tickets for the MSG games go on sale in September.