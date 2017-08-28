The Rangers will retire Jean Ratelle’s No. 19 jersey in an on-ice ceremony before their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Feb. 25 at Madison Square Garden, the team announced Monday.

“Jean Ratelle is truly one of the greatest players to have ever played for the New York Rangers,” Rangers president Glen Sather said in a statement. “Few players have demonstrated the class, dignity and gracefulness that Jean possessed throughout his career, both on and off the ice. I had the good fortune to call Jean a teammate with the Rangers, I am proud to still call Jean a friend, and I am honored to announce that he will take his rightful place in the rafters of Madison Square Garden.”

Ratelle spent parts of 16 seasons with the Rangers from 1960 to 1975 before finishing his 21-year career with the Bruins. He recorded 817 of his 1,267 career points with the Rangers. Ratelle ranks second in goals (336), third in assists (481) and third in points in Rangers’ franchise history.

The Rangers have retired jersey numbers for eight other players: Rod Gilbert (7), Ed Giacomin (1), Mike Richter (35), Mark Messier (11), Brian Leetch (2), Adam Graves (9), Andy Bathgate (9) and Harry Howell (3).

As part of the NHL’s centennial celebration, Ratelle was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players earlier this year.