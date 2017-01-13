Rangers' tribute to NYPD detective Steven McDonald
The Rangers held a special tribute to NYPD detective Steven McDonald, who died on Tuesday, prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Players wore practice jerseys with McDonald's name and badge number, while the team held a ceremony ahead of puck drop.
A mass card for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald sits along the boards during the first period between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Mark Messier, Connor McDonald, his mother Patti Ann McDonald and Adam Graves take part in a pregame ceremony honoring Steven McDonald at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Conor McDonald and his mother Patti Ann drop the ceremonial puck between Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers and Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during a pre game ceremony honoring the late Steven McDonald prior to a game at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Conor McDonald consoles his mother Patti Ann during a pre game ceremony honoring the late Steven McDonald prior to a game between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs as former Rangers Mark Messier, left, and Adam Graves, right, offer support at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
The image of the late Detective Steven McDonald is seen on the scoreboard during a ceremony prior to a game between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Conor McDonald gives his mother Patti a kiss during a pre game ceremony honoring the late Steven McDonald prior to a game between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
The shield of the late Detective Steven McDonald is seen on the ice during the national anthem prior to a game between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kevin Hayes #13 and J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers warm up before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs wearing jerseys honoring Detective Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Members of the New York Rangers warm up before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs wearing jerseys honoring Detective Steven McDonald on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
The New York Rangers wear jerseys commemorating former NYPD detective Steven McDonald prior to the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 13, 2017.
