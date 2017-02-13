COLUMBUS — Goaltender Antti Raanta and defenseman Dan Girardi return to the Rangers lineup tonight against the Blue Jackets, who have won two of the three games between the Metropolitan Division rivals this season.

Raanta, who has served as Henrik Lundqvist’s backup for two seasons, has not started since Jan. 14 in Montreal, when he left after the first period with a lower body injury. His last complete game was a 6-3 win Dec. 29 in Arizona — a stretch of 46 days. Raanta is 10-3 with a 2.21 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage in 15 starts.

“It was a couple intense weeks, a lot of action in every game.” said Lundqvist, who won his 400th game on Saturday against the Avalanche. “It’ll be nice to get a night off.”

The Rangers, winners of five straight games — a mark they have reached twice — will face Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (30-11-3, 2.17, .926).

Girardi, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, skated this morning at Nationwide Arena with Lundqvist, Adam Clendening, Brandon Pirri and Matt Puempel, then declared himself ready to play.

Injured while blocking shots last Tuesday against the Ducks, Girardi said his stitched-up foot was so swollen that he couldn’t fit it into his skate until Saturday. “It was a no-go,” he said. But he practiced Sunday and passed another test today.

Coach Alain Vigneault tweaked three lines at practice Sunday, with Mats Zuccarello rejoining Chris Kreider and Derek Stepan, Pavel Buchnevich moving up to pair with Mika Zibanejad and Rick Nash, and Jimmy Vesey dropping to the fourth trio with Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast.

The Blue Jackets are 4-4-1 in their last nine games, but are 19-7-1 at home. Coach John Tortorella is sticking with the same lineup that he deployed in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday. The Rangers are 18-7-0 on the road.

Who’s hot?

Michael Grabner has five of the Rangers’ 11 goals in three games against Columbus . . . J.T. Miller has a six-game point streak (2-8-10) . . . Brandon Dubinsky in 2-5-7 in the last five games . . . Alex Wennberg is 2-6-8 in the last nine

Who’s not?

Neither teams’ power play: The Jackets are 2-for-23, the Rangers are 2-for-24.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Rangers

Forwards

Chris Kreider-Derek Stepan-Mats Zuccarello

Pavel Buchnevich-Mika Zibanejad-Rick Nash

Michael Grabner-Kevin Hayes- J.T. Miller

Jimmy Vesey-Oscar Lindberg-Jesper Fast

Defense

Ryan McDonagh-Dan Girardi

Marc Staal-Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Kevin Klein

Goalies

Antti Raanta

Henrik Lundqvist

Blue Jackets

Forwards

Boone Jenner-Brandon Dubinsky-Cam Atkinson

Brandon Saad-Alexander Wennberg-Nick Foloigno

Matt Calvert- Wiliam Karlsson-Josh Anderson

Scott Hartnell- Sam Gagner-Lukas Sedlak

Defense

Zach Werenski-Seth Jones

Jack Johnson-Davis Savard

Ryan Murray-Markus Nutivaara

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Joonas Korpisalo