The Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens, 2-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a glove save in front of teammate Ryan McDonagh #27 against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Alexander Radulov #47 of the Montreal Canadiens and Dan Girardi #5 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck against the boards in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Alexander Radulov #47 of the Montreal Canadiens skates the puck against Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers tries to play the puck past Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Alex Galchenyuk #27 of the Montreal Canadiens and Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck in front of Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Alexander Radulov #47 of the Montreal Canadiens tries to skate the puck against Mika Zibanejad #93 and Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens is stopped by goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, left, and New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello collide during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens skates after the puck against Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers tries to get back into position against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers scrambles to get back into position against the Montreal Canadiens in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers watches as teammate Rick Nash #61 flies in front of him to defend the puck against Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Montreal Canadiens skates the puck against Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Goaltender Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens watches as teammate Max Pacioretty #67 slides across to save the puck against the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Members of the New York Rangers celebrate a first-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers covers the puck against the Montreal Canadiens in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers and Jordie Benn #8 of the Montreal Canadiens battle for the puck in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save on Montreal Canadiens left wing Phillip Danault (24) as Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) moves in during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw, right, takes down New York Rangers' Brendan Smith during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) New York Rangers' Jesper Fast, left, is slammed against the boards by Montreal Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) slides into New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Ginette Reno sings the national anthem before Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) New York Rangers' Tanner Glass, right, is taken down by Montreal Canadiens' Jordie Benn during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Montreal Canadiens center Steve Ott (92) jumps in front of New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Montreal Canadiens' Jordie Benn (8)checks New York Rangers' Tanner Glass (15) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Fans take in the atmosphere in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Hockey fans walk past a commemorative plaque prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.