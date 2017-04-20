The New York Rangers face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 20, 2017, at Centre Bell in Montreal.

Boxscore

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) The Montreal Canadiens celebrate a first period goal against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens and Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers exchange punches in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) The Montreal Canadiens celebrate a first period goal against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his first period goal with teammates on the bench against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers and Phillip Danault #24 of the Montreal Canadiens face-off in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period short handed goal with teammate Mika Zibanejad #93 against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers crashes into the net of goaltender Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens and Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers exchange punches in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Linesman Pierre Racicot #65 tries to breakup a scuffle between Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers and Shea Weber #6 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) The Montreal Canadiens celebrate a first period goal against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin, top, and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider collide during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes the save on Montreal Canadiens centre Andrew Shaw (65) during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates a first period goal with teammates on the bench against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens and Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers exchange punches in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Tomas Plekanec #14 of the Montreal Canadiens and Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers fall onto Andrei Markov #79 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers scores on goaltender Carey Price #31 as he is taken down by Nathan Beaulieu #28 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) A young flag bearer waves the Montreal Canadiens flag prior to Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers is stopped by goaltender Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers tries to skate the puck past Alexei Emelin #74 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Jeff Petry #26 of the Montreal Canadiens clears the puck past J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers takes down Dwight King #21 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers covers the puck against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (65) and New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) trade blows during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) New York Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) slides past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) as Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (65) watches during the first period of Game of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov (79) flies into the boards as he checks New York Rangers left wing Rick Nash (61) during the first period of Game of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (19) celebrates his short-handed goal with teammate Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price blocks a New York Rangers shot during the first period of Game of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.