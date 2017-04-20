Subscribe
    Rangers

    Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 5: Rangers vs. Canadiens

    sports@newsday.com

    The New York Rangers face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 20, 2017, at Centre Bell in Montreal.

    Boxscore

    The Montreal Canadiens celebrate a first period goal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    The Montreal Canadiens celebrate a first period goal against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens and Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers exchange punches in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his first period goal with teammates on the bench against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers and Phillip Danault #24 of the Montreal Canadiens face-off in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period short handed goal with teammate Mika Zibanejad #93 against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers crashes into the net of goaltender Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Linesman Pierre Racicot #65 tries to breakup a
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Linesman Pierre Racicot #65 tries to breakup a scuffle between Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers and Shea Weber #6 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin, top, and New
    (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz)

    Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin, top, and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider collide during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes
    (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz)

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes the save on Montreal Canadiens centre Andrew Shaw (65) during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

    Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates a first period goal with teammates on the bench against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Tomas Plekanec #14 of the Montreal Canadiens and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Tomas Plekanec #14 of the Montreal Canadiens and Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers fall onto Andrei Markov #79 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers scores on goaltender Carey Price #31 as he is taken down by Nathan Beaulieu #28 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    A young flag bearer waves the Montreal Canadiens
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    A young flag bearer waves the Montreal Canadiens flag prior to Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers is stopped by goaltender Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers tries to skate the puck past Alexei Emelin #74 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Jeff Petry #26 of the Montreal Canadiens clears
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Jeff Petry #26 of the Montreal Canadiens clears the puck past J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers takes down Dwight King #21 of the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York
    (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis)

    Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers covers the puck against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 20, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

    Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (65) and New
    (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz)

    Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (65) and New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) trade blows during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

    New York Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89)
    (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson)

    New York Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) slides past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) as Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (65) watches during the first period of Game of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

    Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov (79) flies into
    (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz)

    Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov (79) flies into the boards as he checks New York Rangers left wing Rick Nash (61) during the first period of Game of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

    New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (19)
    (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson)

    New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (19) celebrates his short-handed goal with teammate Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price blocks a New
    (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson)

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price blocks a New York Rangers shot during the first period of Game of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

    New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) gets
    (Credit: ap / Paul Chiasson)

    New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) gets checked by Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Alexander Radulov (47) during the first period of Game of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.

