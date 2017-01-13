The five-day “bye” came at the right time for the Rangers.

And the second half of the season starts tonight with two key players returning from injuries on what should be an emotional evening, as Madison Square Garden pays tribute to Detective Steven McDonald, a passionate long-time fan and leader in the NYPD who was buried today after suffering a heart attack at age 59.

Players will wear special jerseys in warmups, the team has asked fans to wear blue, and McDonald will be remembered in a pre-game ceremony.

As for the lineups, forward Rick Nash will dress against the Maple Leafs, having recovered from a groin injury that cost him eight games.

Left wing Pavel Buchnevich, after a three-game stint in the AHL, will play his first game since Nov. 12 when he scored the fourth goal of his rookie season but succumbed to back issues.

Nash, 32, said it was all systems go.

Head coach Alain Vigneault said the 21-year-old Russian rookie would ease his way back into a regular spot.

“He’ll play tonight, but we won’t play him for a while in back-to-back situations, so he won’t play tomorrow [in Montreal]; the docs want to be on the prudent side there,” Vigneault said, “but with the daily work he’s doing with our staff, it shouldn’t be an issue anymore.”

Two lines are set for the game against the Leafs (18-13-8, 44 points, 8-6-6 on the road), said Vigneault, each of which had been impressive leading up to the break: Chris Kreider-Derek Stepan-Mats Zuccarello and Michael Grabner (a team-leading 19 goals)-Kevin Hayes-J.T. Miller.

During the morning skate, Jimmy Vesey, Oscar Lindberg and Nash were another unit and Buchnevich, Brandon Pirri and Jesper Fast was a fourth trio. Marek Hrivik skated as a spare.

Fast has been recovering from a stomach flu. He lost eight pounds but said he was feeling better after the skate. Vigneault wants to check with Fast and the trainers before finalizing the bottom two lines.

Henrik Lundqvist (18-9-1, 2.55, .912 save percentage), who said the team was looking for a good start in their first game since Jan. 7, is in goal.

On defense, Marc Staal, who is undergoing mandated protocol after apparently suffering a concussion against Buffalo on Jan. 3, did not skate. He will be sidelined for the third straight game and will miss Saturday’s game as well.

So the defensive pairs for the Rangers (28-13-1, 57 points and winners of five of the last six games) will be:

Ryan McDonagh-Brady Skjei

Nick Holden-Dan Girardi

Adam Clendening-Kevin Klein

Besides Staal, forward Matt Puempel also is sidelined with concussion symptoms and will miss his fourth game. Center Mika Zibanejad, who practiced as a defenseman on Thursday and skated as a spare this morning, is out.

Zibanejad will miss his 24th game since breaking his fibula on a awkward fall against Florida on Nov. 20, but he will have a full practice on Monday and his status is day-to-day after that, Vigneault said.

The Leafs, whose bye week was concurrent with the Rangers’, were 4-1-1 prior to the break, with two of the wins coming in overtime and another in a shootout.