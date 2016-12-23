Rangers vs. Wild

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild defends the net in the third period against Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers looks on after surrendering a goal in the second period against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers scores a third period goal past Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild defends the net in the third period against Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrates his third period goal against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the third period against Jason Pominville #29 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck against Jordan Schroeder #10 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Chris Stewart #7 and Tyler Graovac #44 of the Minnesota Wild defend against Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers reacts in the third period after missing a scoring chance against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battlles for the puck against Jordan Schroeder #10 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild scores a second period power play goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild scores a second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after surrendering a second period goal against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild scores a second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battlles for the puck against Jordan Schroeder #10 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild scores a second period power play goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Nino Niederreiter #22 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers with his teammates on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers surrenders a second period goal against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers is taken out of a game against the Minnesota Wild during the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Michael Grabner #40 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defend against Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates in the first period against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The Minnesota Wild celebrate their first period goal as Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers looks on at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates in the first period against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save late in the first period against Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Minnesota Wild with his teammates on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save late in the first period against Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE