    Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the first period against Jared Spurgeon #46 of the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Rangers vs. Wild

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers fell to the Minnesota Wild, 7-4, at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23.

    Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild defends
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild defends the net in the third period against Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers looks on after surrendering a goal in the second period against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers scores a third period goal past Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild defends
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild defends the net in the third period against Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrates his third period goal against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the third period against Jason Pominville #29 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck against Jordan Schroeder #10 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Chris Stewart #7 and Tyler Graovac #44 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Chris Stewart #7 and Tyler Graovac #44 of the Minnesota Wild defend against Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers reacts in the third period after missing a scoring chance against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battlles for the puck against Jordan Schroeder #10 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild scores
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild scores a second period power play goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild scores
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild scores a second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after surrendering a second period goal against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild scores
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild scores a second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battlles for the puck against Jordan Schroeder #10 of the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild scores
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild scores a second period power play goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Nino Niederreiter #22 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nino Niederreiter #22 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers with his teammates on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal against Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers surrenders a second period goal against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers is taken out of a game against the Minnesota Wild during the second period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate a second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Michael Grabner #40 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Michael Grabner #40 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defend against Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild in the first period on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates in the first period against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate their first period goal
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    The Minnesota Wild celebrate their first period goal as Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers looks on at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates in the first period against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild makes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save late in the first period against Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before a game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Minnesota Wild with his teammates on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild makes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Minnesota Wild makes a save late in the first period against Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Bayport native Patrick Cannone #42 of the Minnesota Wild skates in the first period against Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

