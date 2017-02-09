A revived Henrik Lundqvist aims for his fourth straight win tonight as the Rangers welcome the Nashville Predators to the bright lights and slush-filled streets of Manhattan in the third game of a four-game homestand.

Backup goaltender Jusse Saros, a native of Finland who made 26 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Blueshirts on Dec. 17 in Nashville, gets the call for the Predators. Lundqvist made 31 stops in that match at Bridgestone Arena.

Saros, 21, (5-3-2, 1.79 GAA, .941 save percentage) has not started in the NHL since Jan. 24, although he did play for Milwaukee of the AHL.

The Rangers, who have not won three in a row at home since Nov. 3, will be without ironman defenseman Dan Girardi, who blocked two shots off the right foot in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Anaheim on Tuesday. He needed stitches in his swollen ankle afterward.

Coach Alain Vigneault said after the morning skate that Girardi could be available Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. “I’m hoping that it won’t be very long,” he said of Girardi’s absence.

While the Rangers forwards remain the same, the absence of Girardi, who had appeared in 40 straight games, means that Nick Holden moves up to play with Ryan McDonagh and Adam Clendening draws back into the lineup to play the right side of the second pair with Marc Staal. Rookie Brady Skjei and Kevin Klein round out the blueliners.

“Every time we talk about Nick, the first word that comes to my mind is dependability,” Vigneault said. “He’s been very steady, high-percentage, he’ll make the play that’s in front of him: if it’s an easy, early-out, he’ll use it; if it’s not there, it’s a flip or a glass, he’ll get it out, he’s been effective for us. And out of all our other left-handed D, other than Mac, he’s the guy that most comfortable (on the right side).”

Clendening (one goal and seven assists in 18 games) has been a healthy scratch for the last four games, but had played eight straight before that. “It hasn’t been too long, which is nice,” he said. “I’ve played with Marc before in the preseason and some games in the regular season, I’m just looking to keep doing what I was doing, see if I can help upgrade some offense. It plays to my strength to move it out of the zone quickly, and to our whole speed game.”

All of the Rangers who live in the northern suburbs, including Staal, arrived in Manhattan last night and stayed at a nearby hotel to avoid potential transportation issues this morning.

What to watch for

The Rangers are 34-18-1, 69 points, (16-11-1 at home); the Predators are 26-19-8, 60 points, (11-13-2 on the road)

As Vigneault noted, the Predators have “some of the best offensive defensemen in the league” in P.K. Subban, Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis. Nashville is 9-3-1 in the last 13 and has not allowed more than two goals in 13 of the last 18.

What else to watch for:

1. The second period. The Predators have outscored opponents by 28 goals (63-35), the highest in the league. The Rangers also have scored 63 goals in the second.

2. Preds left wing Viktor Arvidsson has 10 points (5-5-10) in his last nine games.

3. Rick Nash has six goals in the last six games against the Preds.

4. The losing team has scored a goal or fewer in each of the last six games between these teams at the Garden.