BUFFALO — Coming off similar losses after the All-Star break, the Rangers and Sabres have something to prove tonight.

Consider: The Blueshirts fell, 6-4, to Columbus after being down 6-0, and the Sabres dropped a 5-2 decision to Montreal after falling behind 5-0.

The Rangers also are trying to avoid a season sweep by the Sabres, who won the first two meetings, 4-3 here and 4-1 in New York.

Alain Vigneault’s team is 17-7-0 on the road. The Sabres are 11-8-3 at home, but have won four straight at KeyBank Center. Dan Bylsma’s club is seven points out of a wild-card spot. The Rangers are in a safer position but understand that nothing is guaranteed.

Two Swedes, Henrik Lundqvist (21-13-1, 2.78, .905) and Robin Lehner (12-13-5, 2.64, .918) will be in goal. And with Rangers backup Antti Raanta flying to New York this morning to be with his wife, Anna, who is expecting, Magnus Hellberg was summoned from Hartford.

Lundqvist is 3-3 in his last six against the Sabres and 17-12-2 in his career.

Pirri scratched

Brandon Pirri, who will be a healthy scratch for the first time in 17 games, pointed the finger at himself for the 1-for-17 power-play slump.

“I understand that’s kind of my role here,” Pirri said. “I’ve got to make the power plays count, and we’ve been struggling as a group, it’s frustrating. And when it’s not doing so well, I take responsibility . . . Teams are being real aggressive on the penalty-kills, like us. We’ve got to move the puck rather than skate around, and for me, start shooting again, get pucks on net and cause a little mayhem in front. . . . We just kind of went dry. It’s got to start working if I want to play.”

What to watch for

If the Sabres get their forecheck working and have forwards in front of the net, which they did in the two previous meetings, they’ll be in it. The job of the Rangers’ defense will be to move the puck out of the zone quickly and use their upfront speed to create chances — and rebounds.

Derek Stepan and J.T. Miller have been productive recently against the Sabres, with points in four of the last five games, and rookie Jimmy Vesey is back among the top six forwards.

The Rangers are 13-4-1 following a loss this season.

Projected lineups

RANGERS

Forwards

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Mats Zuccarello

Jimmy Vesey-Derek Stepan-Rick Nash

Michael Grabner-J.T. Miller-Jesper Fast

Matt Puempel-Oscar Lindberg-Pavel Buchnevich

Defense

Ryan McDonagh-Dan Girardi

Marc Staal-Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Kevin Klein

Goalies

Henrik Lundqvist

Magnus Hellberg

SABRES

Forwards

Matt Moulson-Ryan O’Reilly-Kyle Okposo

Marcus Foligno-Jack Eichel-Sam Reinhart

Evander Kane-Zemgus Girgensons-Brian Gionta

William Carrier-Nick Deslauriers-Tyler Ennis

Defense

Dmitri Kulikov-Rasmus Ristolainen

Zach Bogosian-Cody Franson

Justin Falk-Taylor Fedun

Goalies

Robin Lehner

Anders Nilsson