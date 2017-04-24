NBC has exclusive U.S. television rights to Stanley Cup playoff games beginning in the second round, so Rangers fans no longer will hear the familiar MSG team of Sam Rosen and Joe Micheletti.
But NBC has assigned two respected play-by-play men for the first four games of the Rangers-Senators series that begins on Thursday.
Hurricanes announcer John Forslund will call Games 1, 2 and 4, while Stars announcer Dave Strader gets Game 3.
Strader has been calling playoff games this spring while battling an incurable form of bile duct cancer that was diagnosed last June.
Brian Boucher will serve as Forslund’s analyst for Games 1 and 2. Pierre McGuire will be the analyst for Games 3 and 4.
Meanwhile, Islanders announcer Brendan Burke, who called games in the Sharks-Oilers series in the first round, will work at least the first two games of the Oilers-Ducks series in the second round, with Micheletti as his analyst.
