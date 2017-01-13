Subscribe
    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against Frederik Gauthier #33 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Rangers vs. Maple Leafs

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2016.

    James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Toronto Maple
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his powerplay goal at 17:28 of the first period against the New York Rangers on Jan. 13, 2017.

    William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal at 4:49 of the first period against the New York Rangers on Jan. 13, 2017.

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts after giving up a goal to the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period on Jan. 13, 2017.

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) reacts
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) reacts after a goal by center William Nylander against the New York Rangers during the first period on Jan. 13, 2017.

    Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers argues a first period penalty call during the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13, 2017.

    James van Riemsdyk #25 (R) and the Toronto
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    James van Riemsdyk #25 (R) and the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate his powerplay goal at 17:28 of the first period against the New York Rangers on Jan. 13, 2017.

    The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a powerplay goal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a powerplay goal by James van Riemsdyk #25 against the New York Rangers at 17:28 of the first period on Jan. 13, 2017.

    A mass card for NYPD detective Steven McDonald
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    A mass card for NYPD detective Steven McDonald sits along the boards during the first period between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 13, 2017.

    New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash (61)
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash (61) shoots against Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period on Jan. 13, 2017.

    Kevin Klein #8 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Kevin Klein #8 of the New York Rangers hits Matt Martin #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs into the boards during the first period on Jan. 13, 2017.

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) falls
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) falls on the puck after a shot attempt by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matt Martin (15) during the first period on Jan. 13, 2017.

    Kevin Klein #8 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Kevin Klein #8 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defend against Matt Martin #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period on Jan. 13, 2017.

    William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal at 4:49 of the first period against the New York Rangers on Jan. 13, 2017.

    William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    William Nylander #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs scores at 4:49 of the first period against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers on Jan. 13, 2017.

    Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Frederik Andersen #31 of the Toronto Maple Leafs takes a first period penalty for holding Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers on Jan. 13, 2017.

    Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs misses a first period shot as the New York Rangers defend on Jan. 13, 2017.

    James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Toronto Maple
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his first period goal against the New York Rangers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Frederik Andersen #31 and Nikita Zaitsev #22 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Frederik Andersen #31 and Nikita Zaitsev #22 of the Toronto Maple Leafs defend against Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

