OTTAWA—Like everyone else connected with the Senators, Clarke MacArthur was brimming with pride and admiration on Monday when the news came down that Craig Anderson, their goalie, had been nominated for the Masterton Trophy. The award goes every year to the National Hockey League player who best represents heart, perseverance and dedication.

As far as MacArthur and his teammates are concerned, Anderson deserves that and another trophy, for representing heart, perseverance and dedication to his family, too. The Senators were inspired by the way Anderson stepped away from his job for two months to care for his wife Nicholle, who is being treated for a rare form of throat cancer. And they were all lifted by the way he returned, at Nicholle’s urging, to help Ottawa into the postseason, past the Bruins in Round One and into the series against the Rangers.

“He has been incredible with that whole thing this year. You can’t be 50 percent here and 50 percent not here. When he’s here, he’s here. When he goes home, he’s with his family. What can you say? He’s had a real struggle,” MacArthur said. “He’s a huge part of this team. It’s a great story.”

And that comes from someone who knows a great story when he sees one. In any other year, MacArthur would himself been a shoo-in for the Masterton. The 32-year-old forward was on the brink of both despair and retirement during the nearly two full seasons that he had to sit out with post-concussion symptoms. He was at low ebb in January, when, after trying like crazy to return, he failed his baseline test and was told by doctors he would not play this season.

But he kept on trying because playing hockey is as much who he is as what he does. He was cleared to return for the last week of the regular season. In overtime of Game 6 in Boston, he scored the goal that won the series.

So, what you had was a story within a story within a story appreciated especially by one Ottawa fan in the stands last Sunday afternoon. Nicholle Anderson, having flown north from Florida, where the family lives to accommodate her treatment, was there with a No. 41 Senators jersey (Craig’s number) on her back and tears in her eyes.

“There are other things we never talked about, that some players had to live with, individually. A lot of stuff happened this year,” coach Guy Boucher said. “I think every one of those instances or circumstances really compiled into giving us a team soul.”

The Senators do not claim to be a Team of Destiny. It is enough for them to speak about themselves as a team, period. “We’ve come together as a group, we all care about each other in the room. I think that goes a long way,” Anderson said Friday, between Games 1 and 2, when there was no talk of the Masterton or cancer, only of how good Henrik Lundqvist is and how speedy Michael Grabner and other Rangers forwards are.

“You focus on what’s going on inside the glass. You pretty much block out everything that’s going on outside,” the goalie said.

MacArthur used that same philosophy when he finally was allowed to return. “You either trust that you’re healed or you don’t. I trusted that I was fully healed,” he said.

The greatest emotional healing came in Game 2 against the Bruins when he scored a goal for the first time since April 9, 2015. The crowd gave him an ovation like he had never heard before. “That,” he said, “was probably the best moment I’ve had in hockey. It was like everyone was so happy that I was back playing.”

People struggling to come back from concussions have been going on Instagram, asking him for advice. He enthusiastically tells them about his breakthrough cervical chiropractic sessions and gives them hope.

Hope has become a regular in the Senators locker room and will remain, no matter how this series turns out. “The soul of this team right now is all about caring,” Boucher said. “That’s why this team has grown.”