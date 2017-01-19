TORONTO — Can the Rangers and Henrik Lundqvist, losers of three straight, stop the bleeding tonight at Air Canada Centre?

Anybody’s guess.

The Rangers are 2-4 in January; the Leafs are 5-1-1.

Here are some keys:

1. Henrik Lundqvist, who has allowed 20 goals on the last 113 shots he’s faced, and the entire defensive structure have to tighten up. It’s a major issue.

In the 4-2 loss to the Leafs last Friday, the Rangers were listed with 18 giveaways. Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 34 of 36 shots at Madison Square Garden.

2. Both power plays are strong: The Leafs are second in the NHL (22.4 percent), the Blueshirts are fifth (22.8). But Toronto is fifth on the penalty-kill; the Rangers have dropped to 15th.

3. Watch the Pavel Buchnevich-Mika Zibanejad-Rick Nash line. Zibanejad had two goals and seven shots in his first game back against Dallas after missing 25 with a broken fibula. Buchnevich put up a goal and two assists and Nash had two assists. He plays well against Toronto, with eight points in his last six games.

4. Michael Grabner, tied for the NHL lead in even-strength goals with 19, could be a wild-card. He was a Leaf last season, and head coach Mike Babcock said the club really wanted to keep him. “He was snake-bitten for us, but he’s got his confidence back,” said Babcock. “We would have loved to have kept him [instead of letting him hit free agency], but we felt with the wingers we had, one of these kids wouldn’t have gotten any ice time. He was a guy we could really count on. [Assistant coach] D.J. Smith, who runs the penalty-kill, was begging us to keep him.”

5. The Leafs have shuffled their defense with an injury to Morgan Rielly. Matt Hunwick, who played 55 games with the Rangers in 2014-15, is on the second pair with Roman Polak.

6. The Blueshirts must pay full attention to No. 34, Auston Matthews, the Arizona-born rookie who has helped transform the Leafs into a playoff contender. The 6-foot-3, 19-year-old center, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, is 8-7-15 in his last dozen games and had at least a point in 11 of them.