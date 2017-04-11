As usual, the Rangers are one of the toughest playoff tickets in the NHL on the secondary market, with even the least expensive asking price for the first round games at Madison Square Garden as of Tuesday morning at $173.
That was second only among the 16 playoff teams to the Maple Leafs, according to TicketIQ.com, which monitors the resale market.
The price is comparable to last year’s first-round series for the Rangers against the Penguins, for which the cheapest ticket was $166. In 2015 against the Penguins, it was $202.
Ten of 16 playoff teams had first-round tickets for their home games available for less than $100. The Maple Leafs had no tickets below $250. (All prices in U.S. dollars.)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.