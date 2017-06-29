Three free agents the Rangers could target
Here are three players the Rangers could target when NHL free agency opens on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Kevin Shattenkirk, D(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Shattenkirk would immediately slide in on the first pair with Ryan McDonagh and quarterback the power play. But the Rangers won't have the highest offer on the table, so the U.S. Olympian, 28, would have to take millions less to play in New York.
Sam Gagner, C(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)
At 27, he had a career season with 50 points for Columbus and could be a cost-effective third-line pivot. But other teams, like Chicago, will be chasing
Anders Nilsson, G(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
If the Rangers don't want a veteran like Antti Niemi, they might opt for the former Islander, who took a major step last season going 10-10-4 for the dreary Sabres, with a .923 save percentage.
