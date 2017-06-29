Subscribe
    RangersSportsHockey

    Three free agents the Rangers could target

    By   steve.zipay@newsday.com

    Here are three players the Rangers could target when NHL free agency opens on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

    Kevin Shattenkirk, D

    Shattenkirk would immediately slide in on the first
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Shattenkirk would immediately slide in on the first pair with Ryan McDonagh and quarterback the power play. But the Rangers won't have the highest offer on the table, so the U.S. Olympian, 28, would have to take millions less to play in New York.

    Sam Gagner, C

    At 27, he had a career season with
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    At 27, he had a career season with 50 points for Columbus and could be a cost-effective third-line pivot. But other teams, like Chicago, will be chasing

    Anders Nilsson, G

    If the Rangers don't want a veteran like
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    If the Rangers don't want a veteran like Antti Niemi, they might opt for the former Islander, who took a major step last season going 10-10-4 for the dreary Sabres, with a .923 save percentage.

