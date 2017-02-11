With a four-game homestand against Western Conference teams in the rear-view mirror, next up are three games against Metropolitan Division opponents: In Columbus on Monday, in Brooklyn on Thursday and a Sunday matinee here against the Washington Capitals, who led the NHL with 82 points entering Saturday’s games.

Oddly enough, the Rangers haven’t seen the Capitals since the fifth game of the season, and won, 4-2, in Verizon Center. They will play in New York again on Feb. 28, and the Rangers pay a visit to D.C. on April 5th.

This week’s three games are among the 12 left against Metro teams.

Girardi out again

Dan Girardi, who missed his second consecutive game, could be back against the Blue Jackets, depending on how he feels Sunday. Coach Alain Vigneault said that Girardi, whose ankle was swollen and stitched up from blocking two shots against the Anaheim Ducks, “is coming along.” The veteran will test the injury again Sunday, Vigneault said.

Adam Clendening dressed for his second straight game. He played 15:15 on Thursday with one shot on goal and two blocks.

With 14 forwards, Brandon Pirri (fifth straight game) and Matt Puempel (third straight) were healthy scratches.

Blue notes

The Rangers scored first, at 2:26 of the opening period, with the goal coming from an unlikely source: defenseman Kevin Klein, only his second of the season. He had nine in each of the past two seasons . . . The game featured the only two Norwegians in the NHL: wingers Mats Zuccarello and Andreas Martinsen. One difference? Size: Martinsen is 6-3 and 220 pounds, much bigger than Zuccarello, and three years younger . . . The Garden observed a pre-game moment of silence for Red Wings and Tigers owner — and noted Detroit businessman and philanthropist — Mike Illitch, who died on Friday.