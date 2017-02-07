Rangers defenseman Marc Staal, who tried to play through the flu Sunday and didn’t practice Monday, will play against the Anaheim Ducks tonight, and coach Alain Vigneault said this morning that center Kevin Hayes would be a game-time decision but expected him to dress.

Hayes, who has 35 points and has missed five games with a knee injury, is penciled in between wingers J.T. Miller and Michael Grabner.

The Ducks (28-16-1, 66 points) are the second of four Western Conference opponents to visit Madison Square Garden this week and the only team that the Rangers, who have won two games in a row, haven’t faced this season. They will play in Anaheim on March 26 during a West Coast swing.

“With Kevin in the lineup, we have real good balance,” Vigneault said. “We’re capable of putting Quickie [Jesper Fast] on the fourth line, so if you want to play a high-tempo, fast game, you have to roll your lines, keep your shifts short and play with pace.”

Goalie John Gibson (20-12-8, 2.27 GAA, .921 save percentage) will start for the Ducks, who are 2-2-1 in their last five games. Henrik Lundqvist (23-13-1, 2.74, .907) will be between the pipes for the Blueshirts.

“They have some elite, big, skilled players who compete real hard,” said Vigneault. “If we take care of the puck and move the puck the way we did in the first and third period the last game [a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames], it’s going to be a good hockey game. If we slow if down like we did in the second, we’re going to be in big trouble.”

Vigneault is one win away from 600 in his career and would become only the 15th coach to reach the milestone.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Young defensemen to watch

Keep an eye on young defensemen Shea Theodore, Brandon Montour and Josh Manson, whose names have been tossed into trade rumors as the Ducks look for some more offense upfront. Sami Vatanen is injured.

Duck hunters

Who’s been hot against Anaheim: J.T. Miller (1-4-5 in four games) and Mika Zibanejad (3-2-5 in five).

Projected scratches

The Rangers are at the maximum roster size of 23, with 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies, so two forwards (Brandon Pirri and Matt Puempel) and a blueliner (Adam Clendening) would be healthy scratches tonight.

Projected lineups

RANGERS

Forwards

Jimmy Vesey-Derek Stepan- Rick Nash

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad- Mats Zuccarello

J.T. Miller-Kevin Hayes-Michael Grabner

Pavel Buchnevich-Oscar Lindberg-Jesper Fast

Defense

Ryan McDonagh-Dan Girardi

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Marc Staal- Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Kevin Klein

Goalies

Henrik Lundqvist

Antti Raanta

DUCKS

Forwards

Richard Rakell-Ryan Getzlaf-Corey Perry

Andrew Cogliano-Ryan Kesler-Jakob Silfverberg

Nick Ritchie-Antonie Vermette-Ondrej Kase

Joseph Cramarossa-Nate Thompson-Logan Shaw

Defense

Cam Fowler-Brandon Montour

Hampus Lindholm-Josh Manson

Shea Theodore-Kevin Bieksa

Goalies

John Gibson

Jonathan Bernier