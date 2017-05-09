NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday night that the Rangers will face the Sabres at Citi Field on New Year’s Day 2018. Newsday first reported the Winter Classic matchup for the 2017-18 season back in March and Bettman, appearing during the first intermission of Rangers-Senators Game 6 at the Garden, confirmed the matchup.
This will be the Rangers’ second Winter Classic appearance. They beat the Flyers 3-2 in Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Jan. 2, 2012. They also played a pair of outdoor games at Yankee Stadium in 2014 against the Devils and Islanders in the league’s Stadium Series.
The Sabres hosted the inaugural Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2008, when they lost to the Penguins in a snowy shootout in Ralph Wilson Stadium. The 10th anniversary of that first game is what brought the Sabres back into the Winter Classic mix for the game in the Mets’ stadium.
