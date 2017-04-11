Subscribe
    The Stanley Cup and Keeper of The Cup (Credit: NBC Universal)

    The Stanley Cup and Keeper of The Cup Mike Bolt with Metro North travelers.

    Stanley Cup takes a ride on Metro-North

    Updated

    Riders on a Tuesday Metro-North train were treated with a surprise visit from the Stanley Cup on its journey with NBC Sports to Stamford, Connecticut.

    Stanley Cup Champion Mike Richter was joined by
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    Stanley Cup Champion Mike Richter was joined by NBC Sports' Kathryn Tappen, MTA President Joseph Giulietti and The Stanley Cup at Grand Central.

    Stanley Cup Champion Mike Richter was joined by
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    Stanley Cup Champion Mike Richter was joined by NBC Sports' Kathryn Tappen and The Stanley Cup in Grand Central's main hall.

    The Stanley Cup and Keeper of The Cup
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    The Stanley Cup and Keeper of The Cup Mike Bolt with Metro North travelers.

    The Stanley Cup and Keeper of The Cup
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    The Stanley Cup and Keeper of The Cup Mike Bolt with Metro North passengers.

    The Stanley Cup with a lucky MTA passenger.
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    The Stanley Cup with a lucky MTA passenger.

    The Stanley Cup with a father and son
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    The Stanley Cup with a father and son Ranger fans.

    The Stanley Cup on the Harlem 125th Street
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    The Stanley Cup on the Harlem 125th Street Metro North Platform.

    The Stanley Cup boards a MTA train car
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    The Stanley Cup boards a MTA train car at 125th Street station.

    The Stanley Cup with passengers on a Metro
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    The Stanley Cup with passengers on a Metro North Train.

    The Stanley Cup at Stamford, CT train station.
    (Credit: NBC Universal)

    The Stanley Cup at Stamford, CT train station.

