IIHF U20 World Junior Championship: USA vs. Russia

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Luke Kunin #9 of Team United States celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) United States' Troy Terry scores past Russia goaltender Ilya Samsonov in the shootout to beat Russia 4-3 in a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Members or Team United States celebrate their shootout victory during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Team United States defeated Team Russia 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Russia's goaltender Ilya Samsonov stops United States' Clayton Keller on a penalty shot during the third period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Kirill Belayev #14 of Team Russia skates the puck against Joseph Cecconi #33 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Team United States defeated Team Russia 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Team Russia celebrates a goal in the third period during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) United States' players celebrate after their third goal against Russia during the second period of semifinal game at the world junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Team USA's Troy Terry, bottom, is mobbed by teammates after scoring the winning goal during the shootout of a semifinal game against Russia at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Team USA players celebrate after defeating Russia during the shootout of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Vadim Kudako #2 of Team Russia challenges Clayton Keller #19 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: A medic tends to goaltender Tyler Parsons #1 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Ilya Samsonov #30 of Team Russia makes a pad save during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Troy Terry #20 of Team United States gets the puck past goaltender Ilya Samsonov #30 of Team Russia in a shootout to score the game winning goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Team United States defeated Team Russia 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Goaltender Tyler Parsons #1 of Team United States defends his net during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) United States Colin White, left, celebrates his goal against Russia with teammate Charlie McAvoy, right, during the second period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Luke Kunin #9 of Team United States celebrates his goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Russia's Denis Guryanov (27) slides into United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) during the third period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Russia's Sergei Zborovski, right, takes down United States Clayton Keller (19) into Russia goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) during the third period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Jordan Greenway #12 of Team United States tries to poke the puck past goaltender Ilya Samsonov #30 of Team Russia during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Denis Guryanov #27 of Team Russia celebrates his goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Goaltender Ilya Samsonov #30 of Team Russia allows a goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Erik Foley #14 of Team United States plays the puck past Mikhail Sidorov #3 of Team Russia during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) United States Luke Kunin (9) tips the puck past Russia goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) for a goal during the second period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Team Russia players react after losing to the United States during shootout of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Goaltender Tyler Parsons #1 of Team United States gets the glove out during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Mikhail Vorobyev #24 of Team Russia gets caught between Caleb Jones #4 and Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Team United States defeated Team Russia 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Russia's Pavel Karnaukhov (19) tries the wrap around on United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) as United States' Joseph Cecconi (33) moves in during the second period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Members of the United States team celebrate a goal by Troy Terry in the shootout to beat Russia 4-3 in a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Russia's Alexander Polunin (10) collides with United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) as United States Adam Fox, right, looks on during the second period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. Parsons was shaken up on the play. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Russia's Denis Guryanov (27) scores past United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) during the third period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team United States watches the United States of America flag being raised after their shootout victory during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Team United States defeated Team Russia 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Team USA's Troy Terry, right, celebrates with Jack Roslovic (28) after scoring the winning goal during the shootout in a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Goaltender Tyler Parsons #1 of Team United States gets the glove and pad up to make a save during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Jack Roslovic #28 of Team United States skates the puck against Mikhail Sidorov #3 of Team Russia during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Members of Team United States gather around goaltender Tyler Parsons #1 of Team United States after being hit during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) United States Luke Kunin (9) and Russia's Alexander Polunin, right, jump over a fallen Russian player during the third period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Colin White #18 of Team United States takes down Kirill Urakov #8 of Team Russia during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Team United States defeated Team Russia 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Clayton Keller #19 of Team United States misses his penalty shot on goaltender Ilya Samsonov #30 of Team Russia during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Goaltender Ilya Samsonov #30 of Team Russia punches the puck in mid air during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Russia's Denis Guryanov (27) jumps into the glass after scoring his team's second goal against the United States during the second period of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Colin White #18 of Team United States celebrates his second period goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Goaltender Ilya Samsonov #30 of Team Russia watches for the puck during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Denis Guryanov #27 of Team Russia scores a game tying goal on goaltender Tyler Parsons #1 of Team United States in the third period during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Luke Kunin #9 of Team United States celebrates his goal with teammates during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game against Team Russia at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Team USA's Troy Terry scores the winning goal on Russia's Ilya Samsonov (30) during shootout of a semifinal game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 04: Danila Kvartalnov #9 of Team Russia skates the puck against Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal game at the Bell Centre on January 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

