ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Joel Edmundson had the first goal for the Blues after winning Game 1 in overtime, Jake Allen was as steady as ever in the net again with 23 saves and coach Mike Yeo devised another shrewd plan for his former team.

Zach Parise scored again for the Wild, on a 5-on-3 late in the second period, but goalie Devan Dubnyk simply hasn't been as dominant as Allen at the other end. Screened by David Perron, Dubnyk didn't track Schwartz's deep shot from the slot . He made 20 saves.

Game 3 is in St. Louis on Sunday.

