HockeySports Western Conference quarterfinals Game 2: Flames vs. Ducks

Advertisement Advertise here

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Getzlaf felt the Anaheim Ducks had earned the right to get a good break.

When his attempted pass through the high slot ricocheted off a defenseman's skate and went in for the tiebreaking goal, Getzlaf knew only one word could describe it: "Lucky."

"We worked hard for it," Getzlaf immediately added. "Our guys worked hard for that faceoff, to get the puck back, and then sometimes luck is on your side."

Getzlaf scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:46 to play on a bizarre deflection off Lance Bouma's skate, and the Ducks beat the Flames 3-2 Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Getzlaf was as surprised as everybody else at Honda Center when his possibly ill-advised pass through the teeth of Calgary's penalty-killers somehow pinballed into the air and got past an unsuspecting Brian Elliott.

What wasn't surprising was the overall result: The Ducks won their 29th consecutive matchup with the Flames in Anaheim since April 25, 2006, extending the longest such streak in NHL history.

"It wasn't the best play," Getzlaf said. "There was about three or four sticks in between. But sometimes those things just happen. I've been on the other side of it, so we'll take it. A win is a win in the playoffs."

Game 3 is Monday in Calgary.

(Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Matt Bartkowski, #44, of the Calgary Flames pushes Antoine Vermette, #50, of the Anaheim Ducks to the ice during the first period of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Kevin Bieksa, #2, Ryan Getzlaf, #15, and Shea Theodore, #53, of the Anaheim Ducks celebrate a goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott fails to block a goal by Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Matt Bartkowski, #44, of the Calgary Flames battles Antoine Vermette, #50, of the Anaheim Ducks for a loose puck during the first period of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund scores past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) Anaheim Ducks center Nate Thompson, left, competes against Calgary Flames center Matt Stajan for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) Anaheim Ducks celebrate center Rickard Rakell's goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) Brian Elliott, #1, of the Calgary Flames looks on after Jakob Silfverberg, #33, of the Anaheim Ducks scored a goal during the first period of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) Calgary Flames defenseman Matt Bartkowski, right, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) Anaheim Ducks celebrates left wing Jakob Silfverberg's goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson) Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund, left, scores past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup playoffs at Honda Center on April 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.