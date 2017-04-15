Western Conference quarterfinals Game 2: Predators vs. Blackhawks
CHICAGO (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 30 saves in his second straight shutout and picked up two assists, helping the Nashville Predators pound the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Ryan Johansen had a goal and two assists as Nashville added a dominant performance to its taut 1-0 victory in Game 1 on Thursday night.
Ryan Ellis, Harry Zolnierczyk, Colton Sissons and Kevin Fiala each scored their first career playoff goal.
Game 3 is Monday night in Nashville.
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with his teammates during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Nashville Predators right wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) scores a goal on Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) as Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya (27) defends during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Mattias Ekholm, #14, of the Nashville Predators clears the puck away from Ryan Hartman, #38, of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Craig Smith, #15, of the Nashville Predators hits Ryan Hartman, #38, of the Chicago Blackhawks across the back of the neck with his stick in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Pekka Rinne, #35, of the Nashville Predators turns the puck away against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Nashville Predators right wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) celebrates his goal in front of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya (27) during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Craig Smith, #15, of the Nashville Predators hits Ryan Hartman, #38, of the Chicago Blackhawks across the back of the neck with his stick in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with center Craig Smith (15) during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Craig Smith, #15, of the Nashville Predators hits Ryan Hartman, #38, of the Chicago Blackhawks across the back of the neck with his stick in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Richard Panik, #14, of the Chicago Blackhawks hits the ice after taking a shot against the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin (72) go for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Corey Crawford, #50, of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save off of his glove on a shot by Craig Smith, #15, of the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (38) shoots on Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Kevin Fiala, #56, of the Nashville Predators advances the puck against Johnny Oduya, #27, of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
The Nashville Predators celebrate a goal by Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
James Neal, #18, of the Nashville Predators is pressured by Johnny Oduya, #27, of the Chicago Blackhawks behind the net in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Members of the Nashville Predators celebrate a first period goal by Ryan Ellis against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with his teammates during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with his teammates during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Viktor Arvidsson, #38, of the Nashville Predators gets off a shot in front of Niklas Hjalmarsson, #4, of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
Filip Forsberg, #9, of the Nashville Predators hits Marcus Kruger, #16, of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.
