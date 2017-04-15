CHICAGO (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 30 saves in his second straight shutout and picked up two assists, helping the Nashville Predators pound the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Ryan Johansen had a goal and two assists as Nashville added a dominant performance to its taut 1-0 victory in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Ryan Ellis, Harry Zolnierczyk, Colton Sissons and Kevin Fiala each scored their first career playoff goal.

Game 3 is Monday night in Nashville.

(Credit: AP / David Banks) (Credit: AP / David Banks) Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with his teammates during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: AP / David Banks) (Credit: AP / David Banks) Nashville Predators right wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) scores a goal on Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) as Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya (27) defends during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) Mattias Ekholm, #14, of the Nashville Predators clears the puck away from Ryan Hartman, #38, of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) Craig Smith, #15, of the Nashville Predators hits Ryan Hartman, #38, of the Chicago Blackhawks across the back of the neck with his stick in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) Pekka Rinne, #35, of the Nashville Predators turns the puck away against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: AP / David Banks) (Credit: AP / David Banks) Nashville Predators right wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) celebrates his goal in front of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya (27) during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: AP / David Banks) (Credit: AP / David Banks) Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with center Craig Smith (15) during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) Richard Panik, #14, of the Chicago Blackhawks hits the ice after taking a shot against the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: AP / David Banks) (Credit: AP / David Banks) Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin (72) go for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) Corey Crawford, #50, of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save off of his glove on a shot by Craig Smith, #15, of the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: AP / David Banks) (Credit: AP / David Banks) Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (38) shoots on Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) Kevin Fiala, #56, of the Nashville Predators advances the puck against Johnny Oduya, #27, of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: AP / David Banks) (Credit: AP / David Banks) The Nashville Predators celebrate a goal by Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) James Neal, #18, of the Nashville Predators is pressured by Johnny Oduya, #27, of the Chicago Blackhawks behind the net in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) Members of the Nashville Predators celebrate a first period goal by Ryan Ellis against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: AP / David Banks) (Credit: AP / David Banks) Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with his teammates during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: AP / David Banks) (Credit: AP / David Banks) Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with his teammates during the first period in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel) Viktor Arvidsson, #38, of the Nashville Predators gets off a shot in front of Niklas Hjalmarsson, #4, of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at United Center in Chicago.