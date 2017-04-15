Western Conference quarterfinals Game 2: Sharks vs. Oilers
The San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Adam Larsson, #6, of the Edmonton Oilers hits Joonas Donskoi, #27, of the San Jose Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.
Drake Caggiula, #36, of the Edmonton Oilers battles against Melker Karlsson, #68, of the San Jose Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.
Goalie Cam Talbot, #33, of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save against Logan Couture, #39, of the San Jose Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.
Adam Larsson, #6, of the Edmonton Oilers battles against Joel Ward, #42, of the San Jose Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.
Matthew Benning, #83, of the Edmonton Oilers battles against Tomas Hertl, #48, of the San Jose Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.
Andrej Sekera, #2, of the Edmonton Oilers is pursued by Joonas Donskoi, #27, of the San Jose Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.
Mark Letestu, #55, of the Edmonton Oilers tries to scoop the puck away from Timo Meier, #28, of the San Jose Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.
Andrej Sekera, #2, of the Edmonton Oilers is taken to the ice by Logan Couture, #39, of the San Jose Sharks inGame 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.
