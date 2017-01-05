IIHF U20 World Junior Championship: USA vs. Canada
Team USA takes on Canada in the gold-medal game at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship on Thursday.
Jack Roslovic #28 of Team United States skates the puck around the net of goaltender Carter Hart #31 of Team Canada during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Canada defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (15) celebrates his goal against the United States with teammates Dante Fabbro (8) and Dillon Dube (9) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Head coach Dominique Ducharme of Team Canada looks on during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Team Canada celebrates a first period goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Canada players celebrate Thomas Chabot's goal against the United States during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Canada forward Mathieu Joseph (11) runs into United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) as he battles with United States defenseman Jack Ahcan (3) during the second period of the gold medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Colin White #18 of Team United States falls as he skates the puck against Thomas Chabot #5 of Team Canada during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Canada players celebrate Thomas Chabot's goal against the United States during the first period of an gold medal hockey game at the world junior championship in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
United States forward Jack Roslovic (28) shoots the puck wide past Canada goaltender Carter Hart (31) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) makes a save against Canada during the second period of the gold medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Jeremy Lauzon #15 of Team Canada celebrates his first-period goal with teammates on the bench during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Canada defenseman Thomas Chabot (not shown) scores on United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) as Canada forward Mathieu Joseph (11) and United States forward Joey Anderson (13) look on during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Thomas Chabot #5 of Team Canada celebrates his first period goal with teammates during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Mathieu Joseph #11 of Team Canada skates the puck against Tage Thompson #29 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Anthony Cirelli #22 of Team Canada and Colin White #18 of Team United States skate after the puck during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Canada defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (15) celebrates his goal against the United States during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Luke Kunin #9 of Team United States and Anthony Cirelli #22 of Team Canada face-off during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
United States defenseman Charlie McAvoy, not shown, scores on Canada goaltender Carter Hart (31) as United States forward Luke Kunin (9), Canada defensemen Dante Fabbro (8) and Jeremy Lauzon (15) look on during the second period of an gold medal hockey game at the world junior championship in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Thomas Chabot #5 of Team Canada celebrates his first-period goal with teammates on the bench during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
United States forward Kieffer Bellows (23) celebrates his goal against Canada with teammates Adam Fox (8) and Jeremy Bracco (17) during the second period of the gold medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Fans pass along a Canadian flag during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game against the United States at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Caleb Jones #4 of Team United States skates the puck against Kale Clague #10 of Team Canada during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Canada defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (15) celebrates his goal against the United States with teammate defenseman Dante Fabbro (8) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Anthony Cirelli #22 of Team Canada skates the puck against Jordan Greenway #12 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Canada defenseman Thomas Chabot (5) scores on United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Joseph Cecconi #33 of Team United States reaches for the puck in front of goaltender Tyler Parsons #1 during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team Canada at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Jeremy Lauzon #15 of Team Canada celebrates his first-period goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Head coach Bob Motzko of Team United States gets onto the bench during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team Canada at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
United States forward Colin White (18) and Canada defenseman Kale Clague (10) crash into Canada goaltender Carter Hart (31) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
Clayton Keller #19 of Team United States and Mathew Barzal #14 of Team Canada skate against one another during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
United States forward Luke Kunin (9) celebrates his team's second goal on Canada goaltender Carter Hart (31) as Canada defenseman Dante Fabbro (8) and Canada defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (15) look on during the second period of the gold medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.
