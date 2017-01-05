IIHF U20 World Junior Championship: USA vs. Canada

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Jack Roslovic #28 of Team United States skates the puck around the net of goaltender Carter Hart #31 of Team Canada during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Canada defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (15) celebrates his goal against the United States with teammates Dante Fabbro (8) and Dillon Dube (9) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Head coach Dominique Ducharme of Team Canada looks on during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Team Canada celebrates a first period goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Canada players celebrate Thomas Chabot's goal against the United States during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Canada forward Mathieu Joseph (11) runs into United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) as he battles with United States defenseman Jack Ahcan (3) during the second period of the gold medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Colin White #18 of Team United States falls as he skates the puck against Thomas Chabot #5 of Team Canada during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Canada players celebrate Thomas Chabot's goal against the United States during the first period of an gold medal hockey game at the world junior championship in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) United States forward Jack Roslovic (28) shoots the puck wide past Canada goaltender Carter Hart (31) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) makes a save against Canada during the second period of the gold medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Jeremy Lauzon #15 of Team Canada celebrates his first-period goal with teammates on the bench during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Canada defenseman Thomas Chabot (not shown) scores on United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) as Canada forward Mathieu Joseph (11) and United States forward Joey Anderson (13) look on during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Thomas Chabot #5 of Team Canada celebrates his first period goal with teammates during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Mathieu Joseph #11 of Team Canada skates the puck against Tage Thompson #29 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Anthony Cirelli #22 of Team Canada and Colin White #18 of Team United States skate after the puck during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Canada defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (15) celebrates his goal against the United States during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) Canada defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (15) celebrates his goal against the United States during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Luke Kunin #9 of Team United States and Anthony Cirelli #22 of Team Canada face-off during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) United States defenseman Charlie McAvoy, not shown, scores on Canada goaltender Carter Hart (31) as United States forward Luke Kunin (9), Canada defensemen Dante Fabbro (8) and Jeremy Lauzon (15) look on during the second period of an gold medal hockey game at the world junior championship in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Thomas Chabot #5 of Team Canada celebrates his first-period goal with teammates on the bench during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) United States forward Kieffer Bellows (23) celebrates his goal against Canada with teammates Adam Fox (8) and Jeremy Bracco (17) during the second period of the gold medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Fans pass along a Canadian flag during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game against the United States at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Caleb Jones #4 of Team United States skates the puck against Kale Clague #10 of Team Canada during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Canada defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (15) celebrates his goal against the United States with teammate defenseman Dante Fabbro (8) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Anthony Cirelli #22 of Team Canada skates the puck against Jordan Greenway #12 of Team United States during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) (Credit: AP / Ryan Remiorz) Canada defenseman Thomas Chabot (5) scores on United States goaltender Tyler Parsons (1) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Joseph Cecconi #33 of Team United States reaches for the puck in front of goaltender Tyler Parsons #1 during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team Canada at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Jeremy Lauzon #15 of Team Canada celebrates his first-period goal during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Head coach Bob Motzko of Team United States gets onto the bench during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game against Team Canada at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) (Credit: AP / Paul Chiasson) United States forward Colin White (18) and Canada defenseman Kale Clague (10) crash into Canada goaltender Carter Hart (31) during the first period of the gold-medal hockey game at the World Junior ice hockey championships, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal.

(Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) (Credit: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis) Clayton Keller #19 of Team United States and Mathew Barzal #14 of Team Canada skate against one another during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game at the Bell Centre on Jan. 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.