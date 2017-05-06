LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Always Dreaming, on or near the lead for the entire race, won the Kentucky Derby by 2 3/4 lengths on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Longshots Lookin at Lee and Battle of Midway finished second and third, respectively.

Always Dreaming, the Florida Derby winner who won his fourth consecutive race, was ridden by John Velazquez, who won his second Derby.

Renowned trainer Todd Pletcher, who entered the day 1-for-45 in the Derby, got his second winner.

Always Dreaming was the 9-2 favorite, continuing a recent trend. At the end of the 20th century, the Derby became notorious for becoming a race that the favorite never won. For 20 consecutive years, from 1980 to 1999, the post-time betting choice was denied. But in the past five years that script has done a 180-degree flip, with favored Orb (2013), California Chrome (2014), American Pharoah (2015), Nyquist (2016) and Always Dreaming finishing first. The last time at least four consecutive favorites won was in the 1970s when Riva Ridge, Secretariat, Cannonade and Foolish Pleasure rewarded chalk players from 1972-75.

Only six of the 20 riders heading into Saturday’s race had won the Derby — Victor Espinoza and Kent Desormeaux (three each), Mario Gutierrez (two), and Joel Rosario, Velazquez and Mike Smith (one). Velazquez now has two.

From 2012 to 2016, four of the five winners — I’ll Have Another, California Chrome, American Pharoah and Nyquist — were based in Southern California. All but American Pharoah had his final Derby prep in the Santa Anita Derby, with the 2015 Triple Crown champion’s most recent race in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park. In 2013, Orb’s last prep was in the Florida Derby for longtime New York trainer Shug McGaughey.

AT THE WIRE WIN5-Always Dreaming $11.40$7.20$5.80 PLACE1-Lookin At Lee $26.60$15.20 SHOW11-Battle OfMidway $20.80 $2 Exotic payoffs Exacta(5-1)$336.20 Trifecta(5-1-11)$16,594.40 Superfecta(5-1-11-14)$151,949.00