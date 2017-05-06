Subscribe
    HorseracingSports

    Kentucky Derby 2017: The race

    sports@newsday.com

    Scenes from Churchill Downs and the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5 as they cross the finish line after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always Dreaming #5 across the finish line to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5 as they cross the finish line after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in
    (Credit: AP / Tim Donnelly)

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5 after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always Dreaming #5 across the finish line to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    In this image made with a tilt-shift lens,
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    In this image made with a tilt-shift lens, Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always Dreaming #5 across the finish line to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

    In this image made with a tilt-shift lens,
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    In this image made with a tilt-shift lens, John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always Dreaming #5 across the finish line to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5 as they cross the finish line after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5 as they cross the finish line after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5 as they cross the finish line after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always Dreaming #5 across the finish line to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in
    (Credit: AP / Morry Gash)

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always Dreaming #5 across the finish line to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Patch #20, ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione, takes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Patch #20, ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione, takes part in the post parade prior to the start of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always
    (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always Dreaming #5 across the finish line to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always
    (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves)

    Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always Dreaming #5 across the finish line to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in
    (Credit: AP / Garry Jones)

    John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.

    Classic Empire #14, ridden by jockey Julien Leparoux,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Classic Empire #14, ridden by jockey Julien Leparoux, trots on track in the post parade prior to the start of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.

