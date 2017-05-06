Kentucky Derby 2017: The race
Scenes from Churchill Downs and the 2017 Kentucky Derby.
Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5 as they cross the finish line after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.
John Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.
In this image made with a tilt-shift lens, Velazquez rides Always Dreaming to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.
Patch #20, ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione, takes part in the post parade prior to the start of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.
Classic Empire #14, ridden by jockey Julien Leparoux, trots on track in the post parade prior to the start of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Ky.
