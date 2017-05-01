Subscribe
    HorseracingSports

    Kentucky Derby analysis 2017

    Updated
    By   ed.mcnamara@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Have a look at the horse-by-horse analysis for the top horses who could run in the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

    The maximum field size for the 143rd running of the race is 20. The draw will be held Wednesday, May 3, and determines the field and post position.

    CLASSIC EMPIRE

    Trainer: Mark Casse Rider: Julien Leparoux Record: 7-5-0-1
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Trainer: Mark Casse
    Rider: Julien Leparoux
    Record: 7-5-0-1
    Last 3: 1-3-1
    The 2-year-old champ and likely favorite is a temperamental sort bothered by physical problems this year. Foot abscess and back trouble limited him to two preps, and he refused to work out once. Gritty return win in Arkansas Derby restored his reputation after sluggish third at 1-2 in Holy Bull. At his best, he could be the one, but as TVG's Scott Hazelton said: "The talent's there, but what's happening between his ears? Where's he at?" Major force if his mind is right.

    ALWAYS DREAMING

    Trainer: Todd Pletcher Rider: John Velazquez Record: 5-3-1-1
    (Credit: AP / Garry Jones)

    Trainer: Todd Pletcher
    Rider: John Velazquez
    Record: 5-3-1-1
    Last three: 1-1-1
    He's 3-for-3 at 3, with a Florida Derby runaway vaulting him to near or the top of most top 10 lists. Has tactical speed and can finish, but unlikely to get a fourth straight perfect trip. Other reasons for skepticism: So many Pletcher horses with this one's profile were Derby flops, and Florida Derby field was weak. Deep closer Gunnevera was the only other serious threat, and pace setup canceled him. A win by Always Dreaming wouldn't shock anyone, but I'm not buying in.

    IRISH WAR CRY

    Trainer: Graham Motion Rider: Rajiv Maragh Record: 5-4-0-0
    (Credit: AP)

    Trainer: Graham Motion
    Rider: Rajiv Maragh
    Record: 5-4-0-0
    Last 3: 1-7-1
    Went from question mark to a leading contender with Wood Memorial romp. Only dud was a no-show seventh two back in the Fountain of Youth. Closed to win his debut but has been on or near pace since. Maragh got him to settle and fire in the Wood. Distance should be no problem for son of Curlin, sire of last year's Preakness and Haskell winner, Exaggerator. Motion's a master who won 2011 Derby with Animal Kingdom in his dirt debut. Give this colt a long look.

    GUNNEVERA

    Trainer: Antonio Sano Rider: Javier Castellano Record: 9-4-2-1
    (Credit: AP / Leslie Martin)

    Trainer: Antonio Sano
    Rider: Javier Castellano
    Record: 9-4-2-1
    Last 3: 3-1-2
    Forgive his third-place finish at even money in the Florida Derby, because this deep closer had no chance to overcome pace setup. Likely solid early fractions at Churchill will work to his advantage, and pathfinder Castellano is one of best riders never to win the Derby. Powerful finisher should be surging at the quarter pole when most will be tiring. Likely overlay shapes up as a must-use in all exotics.

    McCRAKEN

    Trainer: Ian Wilkes Rider: Brian Hernandez Jr. Record:
    (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons)

    Trainer: Ian Wilkes
    Rider: Brian Hernandez Jr.
    Record: 5-4-0-1
    Last 3: 3-1-1
    Was 4-for-4 before ankle strain forced him to miss Tampa Bay Derby, then ran a so-so third in Blue Grass. Wilkes said he needed the race, and Hernandez kept the faith, leaving Girvin to stick with McCraken. Not certain this solid closer classes up, because he's never won a Grade I. Loves Churchill, though (3-for-3), so he's a horse for course. Mixed signals, and the two-month layoff is a big concern, but odds will be inviting.

    GIRVIN

    Trainer: Joe Sharp Rider: Mike Smith Record: 4-3-1-0

    Trainer: Joe Sharp
    Rider: Mike Smith
    Record: 4-3-1-0
    Last 3: 1-1-2
    Has the most qualifying points and never has run a bad race. Also never run anywhere but Fair Grounds, and questions remain about the caliber of his opponents in New Orleans. Smith picked up mount when Brian Hernandez Jr. jumped off to stick with McCraken despite his Blue Grass third. Off-pace style should help colt trained by husband of retired star jockey Rosie Napravnik, who rides Girvin in workouts. Questions, but not out of it.

    GORMLEY

    Trainer: John Shirreffs Rider: Victor Espinoza Record: 6-4-0-0

    Trainer: John Shirreffs
    Rider: Victor Espinoza
    Record: 6-4-0-0
    Last 3: 1-4-1
    Rallied gamely for narrow win in slow Santa Anita Derby (1:51) with fast pace, sluggish finish (last 3 furlongs in 39 1/5). Four of last five Kentucky Derby heroes were based in Southern California, but West Coast crew is unimpressive except for injured former division leader Mastery. Espinoza going for his fourth Derby, and Shireffs won it in 2005 with longshot Giacomo. Don't think they'll do it with this guy.

    IRAP

    Trainer: Doug O'Neill Rider: Mario Gutierrez Record: 8-1-3-1
    (Credit: AP / Alex Slitz)

    Trainer: Doug O'Neill
    Rider: Mario Gutierrez
    Record: 8-1-3-1
    Last 3: 1-4-2
    Was 0-for-7 before his 31-1 Blue Grass shocker, which probably downgrades those he beat more than it flatters him. O'Neill and Gutierrez are two-time Derby winners, including last year with Nyquist, but their third won't come with this colt.

    J BOYS ECHO

    Trainer: Dale Romans Rider: Luis Saez Record: 6-2-1-1
    (Credit: AP / Garry Jones)

    Trainer: Dale Romans
    Rider: Luis Saez
    Record: 6-2-1-1
    Last 3: 4-1-3
    Was a bad-trip fourth in Blue Grass after perfect-trip Gotham win on Aqueduct's inner track. Can't see him making any impact on Derby Day.

    PRACTICAL JOKE

    Trainer: Chad Brown Rider: Joel Rosario Brown is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons)

    Trainer: Chad Brown
    Rider: Joel Rosario
    Brown is among the world's best trainers, with his reputation resting mainly on turf runners. He's never been a factor in the Triple Crown, although expect that to happen in the near future. This distance-challenged colt looks like a closing sprinter, so Brown's breakthrough won't happen with him. He's winless at 3 and 0-for-3 around two turns, with his longest win by a nose in a one-turn mile.

    THUNDER SNOW

    Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor Rider: Christophe Soumillon Record:
    (Credit: Getty Images / Martin Dokoupil)

    Trainer: Saaed bin Suroor
    Rider: Christophe Soumillon
    Record: 8-4-2-0
    Last 3: 1-1-1
    No winner of the United Emirates Derby ever made a splash in Louisville on the first Saturday in May. It won't happen this year, either.

    TAPWRIT

    Trainer: Todd Pletcher Rider: Jose Ortiz Record: 6-3-1-0
    (Credit: AP / Garry Jones)

    Trainer: Todd Pletcher
    Rider: Jose Ortiz
    Record: 6-3-1-0
    Last 3: 5-1-2
    His 4 1/2-length win in Tampa Bay's Sam Davis put him on everybody's watch list. His lifeless fifth in the Blue Grass made almost everyone cross him off. Never beaten a top horse and can't see him jumping up here. I'm throwing him out.

    HENCE

    Trainer: Steve Asmussen Rider: Florent Geroux Record: 6-2-1-1
    (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons)

    Trainer: Steve Asmussen
    Rider: Florent Geroux
    Record: 6-2-1-1
    Last 3: 1-7-1
    Like 2009 Derby shocker Mine That Bird, he won New Mexico's Sunland Park Derby, but that's where the similarities will end.

    BATTLE OF MIDWAY

    Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer Rider: Flavien Prat Record: 4-2-1-1

    Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer
    Rider: Flavien Prat
    Record: 4-2-1-1
    Last 3: 2-1-3
    Didn't debut until Jan. 21, and no Derby winner since Apollo in 1882 didn't run as a 2-year-old. Eventually, that streak will end, but picking exactly when deserves monstrous odds. On the plus side, he never has been out of the money and held gamely for second in the Santa Anita Derby after dueling through quick fractions. For stabbers and dreamers.

    STATE OF HONOR

    Trainer: Mark Casse Rider: Jose Lezcano Record: 10-1-4-2
    (Credit: AP / Garry Jones)

    Trainer: Mark Casse
    Rider: Jose Lezcano
    Record: 10-1-4-2
    Last 3: 2-2-3
    Was a never-close second or third in last three, all graded stakes, and has earned $382,548 despite only one win. A victory is out of the question, but in best-case scenario he might plod up for fourth.

    FAST AND ACCURATE

    Trainer: Mike Maker Rider: Channing Hill Record: 6-3-1-0
    (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons)

    Trainer: Mike Maker
    Rider: Channing Hill
    Record: 6-3-1-0
    Last 3: 1-1-1
    $51 winner of synthetic Turfway's Spiral Stakes was supplemented for $200,000 because he wasn't nominated to the Triple Crown. Looks like a silly gamble, because he was a distant fifth in his only start on conventional dirt.

    PATCH

    Trainer: Todd Pletcher Rider: Tyler Gaffalione Record: 3-1-2-0
    (Credit: AP / Garry Jones)

    Trainer: Todd Pletcher
    Rider: Tyler Gaffalione
    Record: 3-1-2-0
    Last 3: 2-1-2
    Was a strong second despite trouble in Louisiana Derby in only his third start. One of Pletcher's legion of promising 3-year-olds, but 1 1/4 miles seems too far, too soon.

    UNTRAPPED

    Trainer: Steve Asmussen Rider: Ricardo Santana Jr. Record:
    (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons)

    Trainer: Steve Asmussen
    Rider: Ricardo Santana Jr.
    Record: 6-1-3-1
    Last 3: 6-3-2
    Middle-moved before backing up to sixth in Arkansas Derby, and was second twice and third in previous three, all stakes. OK, but he's winless beyond 6 1/2 furlongs and lost four in a row. Pass.

    LOOKIN AT LEE

    Trainer: Steve Asmussen Rider: Corey Lanerie Record: 9-2-2-2

    Trainer: Steve Asmussen
    Rider: Corey Lanerie
    Record: 9-2-2-2
    Last 3: 3-6-3
    Deep closer needs a pace meltdown to have any hope of hitting board, but if fractions are hot, he has some good closing figures. Winless past 7 furlongs, which doesn't inspire confidence.

    SONNETEER

    Trainer: Keith Desormeaux Rider: Kent Desormeaux Record: 10-0-4-2
    (Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons)

    Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
    Rider: Kent Desormeaux
    Record: 10-0-4-2
    Last 3: 4-2-2
    Maiden's career highlight was finishing second by a nose at 112-1 odds in Rebel at Oaklawn. If he's 80-1 in the Derby, I'd still consider him an underlay.

    ROYAL MO

    Trainer: John Shirreffs Rider: Gary Stevens Record: 6-2-2-1

    Trainer: John Shirreffs
    Rider: Gary Stevens
    Record: 6-2-2-1
    Last 3: 3-9-1
    Speedy type has run only one bad race but looks like a pace casualty. Tired late at 1 1/16 and 1 1/8 miles, and 10 furlongs is not what he wants.

