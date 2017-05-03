Post, horse, odds

1 Lookin at Lee 20-1

2 Thunder Snow 20-1

3 Fast and Accurate 50-1

4 Untrapped 30-1

5 Always Dreaming 5-1

6 State of Honor 30-1

7 Girvin 15-1

8 Hence 15-1

9 Irap 20-1

10 Gunnevera 15-1

11 Battle of Midway 30-1

12 Sonneteer 50-1

13 J Boys Echo 20-1

14 Classic Empire 4-1

15 McCraken 5-1

16 Tapwrit 20-1

17 Irish War Cry 6-1

18 Gormley 15-1

19 Practical Joke 20-1

20 Patch 30-1

Also-eligibles

(In order of preference)

Royal Mo 20-1, Master Plan 50-1