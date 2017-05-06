Kentucky Derby hats 2017
The 143nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs brings out some of the most unique hats you'll ever see -- at least until next year's derby. Here's a look at some of those hats from the 2017 Kentucky Derby.
A woman wearing a festive hat looks on prior to the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.
A woman wearing a festive hat poses in front of roses prior to the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Judy Devin of Branson, Missouri covering her hat with plastic as she attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Thur Dao of Cincinnati attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby with a giant rose hat at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.
