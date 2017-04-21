A tiered point system is used in select races to determine who qualifies for the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017. It is the fifth year this system has been used.
A horse must compete in a series of designated races across the country and be among the top four finishers to earn points. The 20 horses with the most cumulative points get a spot in the starting gate at Churchill Downs in the “Run for the Roses.”
Here are the top 20 horses on the leaderboard to qualify for the 2017 Kentucky Derby as of Friday, April 21.
1. Girvin — 150 points
2. Classic Empire — 132 points
3. Gormley — 125 points
4. Irap — 113 points
5. Irish War Cry — 110 points
6. Thunder Snow — 100 points
7. Always Dreaming — 100 points
8. Gunnevera — 84 points
9. Practical Joke — 74 points
10. J Boys Echo — 63 points
11. State of Honor — 62 points
12. Tapwrit — 54 points
13. Malagacy — 50 points
14. Hence — 50 points
15. Fast and Accurate — 50 points
16. McCraken — 40 points
17. Battle of Midway — 40 points
18. Patch — 40 points
19. Battalion Runner — 40 points
20. Cloud Computing — 40 points
