A tiered point system is used in select races to determine who qualifies for the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017. It is the fifth year this system has been used.

A horse must compete in a series of designated races across the country and be among the top four finishers to earn points. The 20 horses with the most cumulative points get a spot in the starting gate at Churchill Downs in the “Run for the Roses.”

Here are the top 20 horses on the leaderboard to qualify for the 2017 Kentucky Derby as of Friday, April 21.

1. Girvin — 150 points

2. Classic Empire — 132 points

3. Gormley — 125 points

4. Irap — 113 points

advertisement | advertise on newsday

5. Irish War Cry — 110 points

6. Thunder Snow — 100 points

7. Always Dreaming — 100 points

8. Gunnevera — 84 points

9. Practical Joke — 74 points

@Newsday

10. J Boys Echo — 63 points

11. State of Honor — 62 points

12. Tapwrit — 54 points

13. Malagacy — 50 points

14. Hence — 50 points

advertisement | advertise on newsday

15. Fast and Accurate — 50 points

16. McCraken — 40 points

17. Battle of Midway — 40 points

18. Patch — 40 points

19. Battalion Runner — 40 points

advertisement | advertise on newsday

20. Cloud Computing — 40 points