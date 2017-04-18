Best Bet: LOYAL HEART (1)

Best Value: CLOUD CONTROL (5)

FIRST: Loyal Heart owns sprinter’s speed, is riding a two-race winning streak and projects as the controlling front-runner. Bareeqa is fresh and packs potent late wallop; very dangerous. Fahan Mura fired half-mile bullet since last start; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Sea Pebble is riding a forward line on the numbers and looms the speed of the speed. Two Term Max has won two in a row; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Megan’s Muse could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Bigboldbok is fleet-footed and compiled solid work tab for first start since September. Wingman also is training strongly and logged swift late-pace figure in last; very playable. Shamcat was a clear-cut second on the Gulfstream turf last time; must consider.

FOURTH: Our Karma regressed in last after fast-figured second in previous start; rebounds today. Condo King can play out as the controlling speed if all is well. No Entiendo packs a passing gear on best efforts.

FIFTH: Cloud Control makes peak start of form cycle after logging swift late-pace figure in last; two, quick half-mile drills are the clinchers. Harbor King is fleet-footed, fresh and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Uncle Sigh owns fast numbers but tends to disappoint at short odds.

SIXTH: Do Share, a winner of four of last five starts, delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency. Bond Vigilante is fresh and more than good enough on “A” effort. Ekhlaas is 1-for-1 on the Big A’s main track; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Tiz a Kitten returns north after winning two straight on Gulfstream grass last month; close call in contentious field. Addictive made sustained rally when winning debut on Tampa sod; very playable. Out of Trouble can prove to be a very tough customer if allowed an unchallenged lead; dangerous.

EIGHTH: Parting Shot is training with a purpose for first start since July; primed and ready. Thirtydaysinjune took backward step in last after fast-figured second two starts back; rebound threat. Causeway Cutie could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Princess Sariah gets blinkers and Lasix after non-threatening sixth in debut; improvement expected.