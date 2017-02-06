________________________________________

Best Bet: ZABAIONE (6)

Best Value: PEACHES AND SPICE (1)

FIRST: Peaches and Spice logged swift final fraction when a dominant maiden winner in last; more to come. Woundwithhereyes was compromised by wide trip when third in last; dangerous. Curiousnucuriouser bested a next-out winner when breaking maiden by 11 lengths last time; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Quai Voltaire was an improved fourth in last and is circling back to fast-figured second three races back. Our American Star gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs after displaying newfound speed in last; very interesting. Mission Leader set pressured pace when a clear-cut second in last; big-time player.

THIRD: Loyal Heart tallied improved late-pace figure when a tough-trip third in last; class drop seals the deal. Can Can Babe owns speed and fast numbers; logical, short-priced player. Kate Is a Ten packs a solid kick on best efforts.

FOURTH: Damage Control projects as the speed of the speed on the rail with aggressive ride. General Bellamy owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if top selection gets hooked on the lead. The Schwam was a game second at this level in last and could have more to give in third start of form cycle.

FIFTH: New York’s Zip notched solid internal and final numbers when third in last; more to give. Uncle James drops and should move forward in second start since three-month layoff; dangerous. Chico Grande is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Zabaione logged rapid late-pace number when second by more than eight lengths last time; rail draw is the clincher. Prophet’s Cat was pace and position compromised in last; price will be tempting. Primo Pentimento has trained strongly since handy maiden score in last; developing and very dangerous.

SEVENTH: Audacious Angel owns rapid late-pace figures and is training swiftly for first start since August; price play in wide-open field. My Fair Lily tallied swift internal and final numbers when breaking maiden in last; bounces today? Anydayismyday logged only win on inner track; worth long look at long price.

EIGHTH: Sir Temple City displayed improved speed in last and will be aided by cutback to sprint; throw deep in weak nightcap. Magic Holiday has worked three times since improved second in last; dangerous. Valhalla is fresh and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; logical, short-priced threat. Wandagonenotastray ships in from Philly to make debut for Ben Perkins; stay tuned to the tote.