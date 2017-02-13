Best Bet: UNREPENTING (5)

Best Value: MARRIED TO ANYA (9)

FIRST: Citizen by Day gets favorable cutback to sprint and should pack enhanced late wallop. Bust is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Causeway Cutie was hindered by wide trip last time; dangerous on best.

SECOND: Hold On Momma was a game second in last and owns “foundation” on the final figures. Arch Or Nothing logged only career win on the inner track; price will be tempting. Double Dose drops and cuts back to 6 furlongs; big-time player.

THIRD: Successful Rose was eliminated at the start after taking solid tote support for debut; deserves another chance. Storm the Shore owns very fast numbers but is 0-for-15; must take the good with the bad. Summer Fashion is improving and has the benefit of the rail today; worth long look.

FOURTH: Clairvoyant Lady was a fast-figured second in last and fired half-mile bullet last week. Luna Rising tallied swift late-pace number when breaking maiden last time; very dangerous. Bellelarama has won last two starts by a combined 16 3/4 lengths; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Unrepenting ships in from Parx after making eye-catching move to win last; more to give. Four Black Even is quick from the gate and should offer juicy price; intriguing combination. Wine Not returns from two-month freshener and was strong second after similar layoff this past autumn.

SIXTH: More Than Rainbows is fleet-footed, adds blinkers and projects as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Da Wildcat Girl owns two wins and two seconds in last four starts; very dangerous. Making Havoc lost a head bob for all the money after very tough trip in last; logical, short-priced threat.

SEVENTH: Cinderela El Crome makes third start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; primed for breakthrough effort. Kid Sadove was compromised by wide trip in last and should possess intensified kick with turnback to 6 furlongs; very playable. Two Charley’s was a clear-cut second after rough journey when 80 cents on the dollar last time; very dangerous but likely underlay once again.

EIGHTH: Eighty Three owns two wins and a second and a third in four starts on the winterized surface; call in small but competitive field. Chief Lion, an uncoupled barn mate (David Jacobson) of top selection, is speedy and owns swift numbers; very dangerous. Sassicaia compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since April for Rudy Rodriguez; worth long look. Life in Shambles was a fast-figured fourth in Grade 3 Toboggan last time; must be considered.

NINTH: Married to Anya gets class relief for barn (Charlie Baker) that logs profitable stats with runners making first start with maiden-claiming tags; throw deep in weak nightcap. Frozen Angel was a fast-figured, ultra-game second in last; paltry price is the problem. Italian Syndicate makes first start since claimed by Rodriguez; need more? Psychic Energy hails from potent second-out stable (Linda Rice); must be factored into the mix.