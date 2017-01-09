Best Bet: ALEX THE TERROR (7)
Best Value: RIFF RAFF (8)
FIRST: Jetsam Six bested a next-out winner by more than five lengths when a dominant maiden victor in last; more to come. Bellelarama, another much-the-best maiden winner, has trained sharply in the interim; very dangerous. Spirit Lets Hearit also was a winner in key-race debut; right in the thick of this.
More horse racing
SECOND: Dean Verdile is 3-for-3 on the winterized oval and compiled tight work tab for first start since August. You Know I Know is fresh and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Monster Mash gets price slashed in half in first start since claimed; damaged goods?
THIRD: Highway Star has won five of seven starts and owns favorable stalker’s style. Wonder Gal was just a neck behind top selection after doing the dirty work on the lead last time; dangerous. Chorus Line is 1-for-1 on inner strip and holds razor-sharp current condition; be no surprise.
FOURTH: Irish Marauder logged four tight works since much-improved third in last; more to come. It Must Be Nice was an ultra-game second in last but has failed as the favorite in last two starts; must take the good with the bad. Mar Vista Miguel owns speed and could prove very tough if able to secure an unchallenged lead.
FIFTH: Daring Prospect is riding a forward line on the numbers and should offer generous price in big field. Smile Big makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez after 11-length victory in last; easily could take another. Doukas is another much-the-best winner from the Rodriguez barn; care to flip a coin?
SIXTH: Remstin has trained sharply since fast-figured third in NY-bred stake last time; close call in wide-open field. La Cat Warrior delivered strong, front-end efforts in both starts; very dangerous. Tribecca is fresh and can prove very tough if able to secure an unchallenged lead. Mr. Buff should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint; don’t ignore.
SEVENTH: Alex the Terror drops two price levels after chasing fast fractions and fading last time; improvement predicted. Patton Proud jumps two class levels after cruising to 8 1/4-length win last time; big-time threat. Sir Bond could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.
EIGHTH: Riff Raff ran past 10 rivals when a last-to-first winner in first start on inner track; pairs up at playable price. Fox Rules has been on the bench since Oct. 26 but owns speed and fast figures; more than good enough if ready. Taoiseach has finished second in last three starts; must be factored into the mix.
NINTH: Shut Your Trappe was a solid third when debuting in 12-horse field on Dec. 17; more to give. Italian Syndicate bested top selection by nearly four lengths when second last time; very dangerous. Chatter Pattern is rested and drops for Rodriguez; must consider. Sunday Soldier and Single Heist both own speed and each must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.