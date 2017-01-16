Best Bet: MOONDANCE JOY (8)
Best Value: CONTROL GROUP (4)
FIRST: Citizen by Day drops and is training sharply for first start since June; call in weak opener. Splash of Sass closes in sprints and could benefit from longer trip. Summer Fashion is another that could be aided by added ground.
SECOND: Playthatfunnymusic regressed in last start after fast-figured win in previous race; rebounds. Mr Curiosity is speedy and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Stormin Stephen is riding a forward line on the numbers and will offer generous price; very tempting.
THIRD: La Inesperada owns two wins and a third in three starts on inner track and has an edge on the numbers. True History has benefit of the rail and packs potent late kick on “A” effort. Free N Clear could impact if pace meltdown ensues.
FOURTH: Control Group earned improved pace figure in last and could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Undercover Agent runs late and is training with a purpose for Mike Hushion; very dangerous. The Great Samurai was second to a tons-the-best winner last time; must be factored into the mix.
FIFTH: Point Hope wheels back in a hurry after being compromised by wide trip in last week; call based on price potential. Erik the Red was fast-figured winner for this price in last; big-time threat. Lunar Rover logged two of three career wins on the winterized footing; don’t ignore.
SIXTH: Fullfaithandcredit made forward move in last and now makes third start of form cycle; more to come. Gambler’s Ghost is fleet-footed and owns fast final figures; logical, short-priced player. Street Lord is competitive on best efforts; price will be tempting.
SEVENTH: Tipit tallied improved internal numbers in last and should be sitting on breakthrough effort in fourth race since seven-month layoff. Nominal Dollars was a fast-figured second in last; very dangerous. Cause for Surprise owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.
EIGHTH: Moondance Joy logged three tight works for first start after claim by Steve Klesaris; advantageous stalker’s style seals the deal. Malibu Princess was pace and position compromised when a clear-cut second in last; very dangerous. Ring Knocker was a determined winner on New Year’s Eve and has paired up strong efforts in the past; must consider.
NINTH: Oh So Sinister gets class relief after failing to handle muddy surface last out; throw deep in soft nightcap. Irish Hope is speedy but has lost ground in the stretch in all 10 starts; must take the good with the bad. Beneficial Risk compiled tight work tab for first start since October; worth long look at long price. Red Hook Express owns a second and a third in two starts on inner track; right in the thick of this.
