Best Bet: MR PALMER (1); Best Value: ETHAN HUNT (7)

FIRST: Mr Palmer gets class boost after tallying fast final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Fabulous Kid is fresh, owns swift numbers and compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; dangerous. Tuscan Getaway exits wire-to-wire score in last; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: You Promise was pace and position compromised in last; call in weak maiden field. Linda Nin was a clear-cut second in last; big-time threat. Keeper of the Bees debuts for white-hot Linda Rice; could be the goods.

THIRD: Timber made sustained rally when winning on Dec. 17; 3-furlong bullet on Jan. 14 seals the deal. Dr. Shane is rested and owns speed and rapid numbers; very dangerous. Pop the Hood owns very fast back numbers; worth long look at long price.

FOURTH: Grande Beso gets blinkers and Lasix after notching solid late-pace figure in debut; needs scratches to get in. Easy Way Out, also on the AE list, has finished second in both starts. Verdant Pastures is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Quick On the Draw was a strong second to a runaway winner in last; very dangerous. No Hayne No Gayne made incremental improvement on the numbers in second start; must consider.

FIFTH: Mr. Charles made eight-wide rally when a very strong second in last; more to give. Hangry is riding a forward line on the numbers. Southern Union was a better-than-it-looks fifth in last start; don’t ignore.

SIXTH: Marble Falls owns sprinter’s speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner in bottom-basement claimer. Mr Rosenthal is fleet-footed and training sharply for first start since November; worth long look. Johannesburg Smile is a three-time winner on the inner track; must consider.

SEVENTH: Ethan Hunt logged improved internal figure in last after notching swift late-pace number in previous start; rebounds today. Port More compiled three tight works since breakthrough win on Nov. 11; dangerous. Mabrouk is speedy and fired 3-furlong bullet since last start; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Andesine tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut second on New Year’s Day; more to come. Five Star Rampage owns sprinter’s speed, makes third start of form cycle and must be given a puncher’s chance at a playable price. Play Me a Memory also is quick from the gate and has delivered strong efforts in all four starts; logical, short-priced player.

NINTH: Majestic Lassie is fleet-footed and logged three tight works for first start since July; controlling front-runner. Bust also is speedy and owns solid back numbers; price will be tempting. Mood Swing was a clear-cut second when favored in last; be no surprise. Shot Twice could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Causeway Cutie has hit the board in seven of last 10 starts; must be factored into the mix.